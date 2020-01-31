Captain Glenn’s Guide to Sailing the Mediterranean Hot Spots

Karolina Wojtasik / Bravo

It’s time to plan your 2020 summer vacation!

Below deck sailing yacht captain Glenn Shephard gives us some expert travel tips about sailing on the sunny seas of the Mediterranean, where Bravo’s latest under deck spin-off takes place.

So what are some of Shephard’s must-see vacation spots?

“Almost everywhere in Greece,” Captain Glenn tells E! News. “The show is in Corfu, which has a special place in my heart, I have sailed a lot there. I did all of Greece. Certainly Greece. The Ionian, where we were in Corfu, is really a special place.”

But Corfu is not the only idyllic island that Shephard recommends. “For me, Santorini is unique in the world. When I used to come to visit relatives and I had my boat in Greece, I would always take them to Santorini,” he said. “I also like Mykonos, it is a bit touristy, but it is a beautiful town and I love the island. Greece is full of such islands.”

Captain Glenn jumped to Italy and beyond and continued: “Sardinia is fantastic, great sailing, great scenery, many islands, good places to anchor and things like that so that is a big plus. Croatia is fantastic. The Aeolian Islands north of Sicily, that’s where I started my career – I don’t know if you’re familiar with Panarea, Stromboli Stromboli is an active volcano and essentially the first lighthouse in the world because sailors used it earlier in the day to find out where they were were because you could see it go off. “

