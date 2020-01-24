“Captain Marvel” starring Brie Larson is preparing for a big screen with a new adventure that Disney officially launches the sequel to Marvel Blockbuster in 2019. Disney is currently conducting final talks with Megan McDonnell, Marvel-based “WandaVision” crew writer.

“Captain Marvel” played Brie Larson when Carol Danvers raised $ 1.13 billion worldwide. Disney and Marvel have not yet set a release date or have labeled a sequel name.

Captain Brie Larson Starrer Marvel joined his superhero counterparts; Get your own sequel!

Oscar actress Larson’s Captain Marvel had a smooth start in the superhero universe. The project presented the first single film Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), a feminine franchise title, Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel, written by Larson. He follows Danvers’ journey as he becomes one of the most powerful heroes in the universe. It was released in March.

The film breaks the misconception that female superheroes can’t hold on to strong forces at the box office. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Iron Man 3”) at the “billion dollar” club in April.

The cast included Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. The film was written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Larson also appeared as Captain Marvel in 2019 “Avengers: Endgame”.

