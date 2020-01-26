Caprice Bourret of Dancing On Ice returns with his new partner Oscar Peter

Caprice returned to Dancing On Ice with his new partner Oscar Peter (Image: ITV)

Caprice Bourret has skated again on Dancing On Ice with his new partner Oscar Peter.

The 48-year-old model was absent from last week’s show, and Holly Willoughby mysteriously told the studio audience and viewers at home that Caprice had “separated” from the Hamish Garman skating professional.

No reason was given at that time, and Caprice returned to the ice only days later to continue training, and his new partner Oscar was revealed on Thursday.

They made their debut on Sunday night for the first time and Caprice seemed quite happy to be back, next to Oscar, when they performed on the ice during the opening of the live show.

A short clip before the start of the show saw Caprice addressing Oscar in training and telling him that they have “a lot of work to do” before their first performance.

The show’s host, Holly Willoughby, surprised viewers last week when she told them: ‘Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have separated and will not be skating this week.

“As you saw in our opening number, Hamish is still one of the members of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice on the ice again next week.”

Since then, fans have come to their own conclusions about why the actress and the ice skating professional have separated, although it has been claimed that their association has become “unfeasible.”

A source told The Sun: “Caprice’s relationship with Hamish was harmonious at first, but as time went by they became more tense,” a source said. ‘She felt he was pressing her too hard in training and Caprice started fighting.

‘In the end, it became completely unfeasible for them to continue and after talking with the bosses they left him. It was becoming toxic, so stopping the association was the best for everyone. “

Hamish acted with the professionals for the program’s opening number last week, while ITV assured fans that Caprice would still compete in the program, only with a new skating professional.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday at 6pm on ITV.





