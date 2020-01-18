Less than 20 days have passed in the new year, but it is probably time to cancel this year.

While India’s economy seems to be in a difficult situation, Nicobar, a high-end retail brand known for its stores in the elegant locations of southern Delhi, such as Khan Market and Vasant Vihar, seems to make sure its profits increase, selling what the Indians call locally. ” sambal patta ”, and Nicobar describes it as ‘Pattal Quarter Plate’.

In other words, this is the same dish in which your local mithai wala gives you your samosa and chutney. The same dish, which he buys at his local supermarkets, where a set of 100 costs around 200 rupees, and is used to serve guests. at home.

These exact same plates, a set of 8, are priced at 100 rupees in Nicobar. That means that each disposable plate costs almost Rs 13.

A quick Google search also showed that the approximate prize of these plates on all other e-commerce websites, although much more promoted than at your local store, is even lower than the price in Nicobar.

If the price is not absurd enough, Nicobar on his website claims to be an environmentally friendly brand and has made an 85% reduction in plastic containers. They also claim that they are not ‘fast fashion’ and work with companies that treat their workers well.

“We do our things, either with small communities in Uttarakhand Hathkargha (who developed our merino wool scarves) or right here in our clothing room in Tulsi Farms, or with carefully selected factory partners who know they have excellent working conditions and they treat their people well. ”

Leave the question open that if they employ people from small-scale industries to manufacture their products and sell them at high prices, does this “fair payment” even reach real workers?

A user on Twitter shared a photo of the plates when it appeared as a ‘Sponsored Post’ on Instagram.

Omg I can not! Nicobar is selling these now pic.twitter.com/HqYzHZxOZO

People made fun of the brand for its absurd price.

The genius of capitalism to mark. https://t.co/FxNv2QtPgs

In prolly 80000000 😂😂 https://t.co/jOrIzh4Rrl

At 500 a pop, I guess.

