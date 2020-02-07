Capital Sci-Fi Con 2020: Fantha Tracks on the Panel Talk Stage

Next weekend, February 14-16, 2020, the 5th edition of Capital Sci-Fi and Fantha Tracks is pleased to announce that we will be on the show all three days with the panel talk stage, interviewing the guests and afterwards questions and answers.

From the galaxy of Star Wars we have Brian Herring, Angus MacInnes, Aidan Cook, Cavin Cornwall, Jimmy Vee, Derek Arnold and Paul Warren who will accompany us on stage at different times during the weekend.

They are accompanied by the 6th Doctor Who Colin Baker, Harry Potter star David Bradley, Class star Sophie Hopkins, Game of Thrones star Edward Dogliani and Ian Beattie and James McKenzie from Raven.

Our friends at Capital Sci-Fi have just made the announcement on their Facebook page.

Fantha Tracks was launched on October 31, 2017 and with members of the team that have been active and online since the mid-1990s. It has become one of the most prominent Star Wars news sites. With team members all over the world and with events as far as Brazil, Mexico, Australia, Japan, Europe and the UK and North America, Fantha Tracks delivers a daily dose of Star Wars news via FanthaTracks.com, Fantha Tracks Radio, on social media and Fantha Tracks TV.

We look forward to seeing the hosts do their thing next weekend and entertain everyone during the panel discussions.

