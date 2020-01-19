Canucks use 4-1 shark win to top Pacific Division

VANCOUVER – It was a good way for the Vancouver Canucks to head for the NHL All-Star Break.

Tanner Pearson scored in power play and had an assist when the Canucks dominated the San Jose Sharks 39-18 in a 4-1 victory on Saturday night.

Tanner Pearson, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

The victory was the 11th in 14 games with the Canucks (27-18-4) and extended their home winning streak to eight games. Vancouver also climbed to the top of the Pacific Division with 58 points, one more than Edmonton, Calgary, Vegas and Arizona.

“Getting into the break in a playoff spot is important,” said Pearson. “We have to stay strong here at home (and) become a better team on the road here.”

Vancouver is 16-5-3 at the Rogers Arena but is 11-13-1 from home.

Loui Eriksson, J.T. Miller and rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes also scored for the Canucks. Jake Virtanen and Adam Gaudette, playing their 100th NHL game, both had two assists.

Eriksson, who has scored three goals in his last seven games, said the playoff run was so close that there wouldn’t be many easy games in the end.

“It’s like that in other games,” he said. “Close games and every game is going to be big to get points.”

Barclay Goodrow scored for the Sharks (21-25-4) who lost their third straight game.

The Canucks dominated the Sharks 27-7 after two periods, including 18-4 in the second, but only led 1-0.

In recent years, Vancouver could have been frustrated and let the Sharks come back into the game. Instead, the Canucks stayed true to their game. Even after Goodrow scored to make it 2-1, Hughes responded 37 seconds later.

“In a match like this, you are spicing up their goalie,” said Pearson. “He saves them all and they don’t get hit. It can usually go one way or another. It’s a good thing that this is our way tonight. “

The victory over San Jose comes after a good defensive effort in a 3-1 victory over Arizona on Thursday evening.

“It was another good game from top to bottom,” said head coach Travis Green.

“The last two games at home were fairly complete games for our group. We talked about being a committed, resilient group, and we were tonight. “

The Sharks won consecutive home games before losing to the Arizona and Colorado roads before heading to Vancouver. San Jose has been dominated 14-4 in three losses and 8-1 in the last two games.

“We barely played in the whole game,” said goalkeeper Aaron Dell, who made 35 saves.

“We have just stopped everything that has succeeded. That’s pretty much the ramifications of that. I don’t know why it changed or when it changed. “

Forward Kevin Labanc said frustration led to a late-game scrum that saw 60 minutes of penalty time.

“We all want to win so badly,” said Labanc. “We are a bit stuck in the mud right now.

“It’s not fun. The tension is mounting. The next thing you know is that it happens.”

Vancouver goalkeeper Thatcher Demko, making his third start in the past 19 games, has blocked 17 shots.

Vancouver Canucks goalkeeper Thatcher Demko (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

He admitted that the lack of work made it a long night.

“It’s a bit tricky, just to stay there,” he said. “But in these games, you just have to be ready for whatever comes.

“I didn’t see our team take their foot off the gas so it was great to see.”

NOTES

Canuck captain Bo Horvat announced on social media that he and his wife were expecting a baby. … Vancouver’s longest winning streak at home was 11 games between February 3 and March 19, 2009.… The Sharks’s Joe Sharks played his 1,616th game to overtake Larry Murphy for 10th place in the history of the NHL. … San Jose forward Marcus Sorensen was a healthy scratch for the first time this season. … The teams played four minutes and 11 seconds of the first period before a whistle.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 18, 2020.

Jim Morris, The Canadian Press