Canon EOS R5 full-frame mounted mirrorless for launch 2020: what we know so far

Canon has confirmed the development of its next full-frame, top-quality mirrorless camera, according to a PetaPixel report. Reportedly called Canon EOS R5, the camera is currently officially evolving, and speculations suggest that it may be launched mid or late 2020. Confirmed information from Canon states that the EOS R5 will have a newly designed CMOS sensor, as well as a new image processor, which should theoretically offer a remarkable performance boost to the camera. The camera can record up to 8K videos, comes with image stabilization in the body and has an impressive continuous shooting speed of 20 fps (with electronic shutter).

The confirmation corresponds to a leak that stated that a Canon camera works in top class, which would bring a full-frame image sensor of 45 megapixels to battle. The leak also confirmed the continuous recording speed, which would reach 12 fps on the mechanical shutter. In terms of videography, the Canon EOS R5 should be able to photograph with 8K with 30 fps and alternately 4K videos with 120 fps. This would significantly improve the delayed frame rates in oversampled video workflows and place Canon in an area that is typically dominated by Sony.

Canon has further stated that its flagship camera comes with two memory card slots, which is typical of a flagship camera. In terms of appearance, the Canon EOS R5 looks like a typical mirrorless camera with flagship, using a solid design language. The handle looks fairly large on the camera, while there is no integrated flash module in the camera. As it is a new generation product, the EOS R5 is also likely to come with a handy touchscreen to make AF selection and general use easier.

Although no word has been mentioned about the price of the EOS R5, interested users can expect it to fall well within the established price range of the leading cameras. Canon has also confirmed that it would launch seven new lenses in the RF-mount lens line-up, as well as two extenders for Canon’s EOS R-series mirrorless cameras. The lens arrangement, as indicated by PetaPixel, will probably be marked by a 100-500 mm f / 4.5-7.1L IS USM lens, which would probably also be super expensive.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.