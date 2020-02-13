Canoe parents’ funeral: The police have destroyed 2 CCTV cameras, but I have discovered 36 more – IPOB guides

Biafra’s indigenous population leader, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, said he had installed a total of 38 CCTV cameras (CCTV) in hidden places around his family property before his parents’ funeral on Friday.

A message sent to DAILY POST stated that the purpose of the camera was to have evidence showing the world when security agents mistreated their members at the funeral and alleged that IPOB members caused the violence.

Kanu, who also backed up the message with CCTV material sent to our reporter, said the police had found and destroyed two of the cameras, but said 36 others were still well hidden.

Kanu, who raised the alarm about the destruction of the cameras, said: “Let us know that the Abia State Police, under the command of Ene Okon, in collaboration with DSS, removed two CCTV cameras installed in and around my hometown in order to empty them beforehand and recording terrorist attacks by the Nigerian army and police, as was the case in September 2017.

“The entire civilized world has to ask the Aso Rock regime and Abia State Police Commissioner, Mr. Ene Okon, why they destroy security cameras on private property in my village if they have nothing to hide.

“So far, they have managed to destroy two cameras, but I want to assure them that there are 36 other well-hidden cameras that record and relay their activities in and around my house in real time.”

Police in Abia state had previously warned members of the IPOB to stay away from the place of burial to avoid trouble.

For its part, the IPOB had insisted that its members pay their last respects to their leader’s deceased parents, but without violence.