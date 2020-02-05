Canes Hoops: Second Half Rally Fails At Home, Miami Falls Again In ACC Game

A second half rally for the Miami Hurricanes gave the team some life and the Watsco Center crowd after the game seemed to end in the second half. Even without two key contributors, Jim Larrañaga’s players were resurrected in the last quarter of the contest. But the North Carolina State Wolfpack was still leading 83-72 when the clock hit zero, and UM suffered their seventh loss in nine games.

The defeat keeps the Cannes (11-11, 3-9 ACC) tied for the last time in the ACC. Since the start of the 2018-19 season, they are 8-22 in conference.

For the second consecutive game, Miami was without guards Chris Lykes (groin) and Kameron McGusty (spasms on the back). Lykes’ absence was the fourth in a row, while McGusty missed his third outing in four games dating back to January 25 in North Carolina.

Once again, freshmen Isaiah Wong and Harlond Beverly were placed in the initial training.

The 20 points from Beverly were a career high for the Detroit goalkeeper, while DJ Vasiljevic added 18 points in just 3-14 3 points. Wong joined the double-digit duo with 12 points, and the seven rebounds from Sam Waardenburg and Anthony Walker each led the Hurricanes.

Rodney Miller, who entered the evening with an average of 12.2 points per game since January 15, only scored five points in the first half and was not scored in the second.

The Hurricanes were passed 50-40% of the field and 41-22% beyond the arc, but topped several non-shooting statistics, including turnovers (17-14) and total rebounds (40- 35).

C.J. Bryce led the ‘Pack with 22 points, also breaking a record 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. He was one of five double-digit NC State players, all of whom combined for 79 points and were the first quintet to score at least 10 points since UM’s season opening loss to Louisville.

The loss seals a season sweep for the Wolfpack against Miami, after defeating UM 80-63 on January 15 at Raleigh.

The Hurricanes took a 15-7 lead at the start of just under eight minutes in the first half. NC State took their first competition lead five and a half minutes later, and dominated Miami 37-17 after the 12:44 pm halftime mark to take a 44-32 halftime lead, which included a 12-0 race that lasted just over three minutes at the end of the period.

Wolfpack’s lead came largely thanks to 18 points from Bryce and 14 points from Daniels in the first half, as well as 6-12 point team shooting at 3 points. UM shot just 16.7% beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes and made a meager 5-12 from the free throw line. A double technique from Waardenburg and Larrañaga in the last minute of the half also allowed NC State to take the advantage on the charity track.

They led up to 18 with less than 13 minutes to go before Miami reached three points with a game clock showing 4:33. However, a 10-4 led by NC State over the next 3:17 would put the Wolfpack in a comfortable position to complete the victory.

The Hurricanes will be in action on Saturday to face the Florida State Seminoles at Tallahassee at 12 noon. The match will be broadcast on ACC Network as UM attempts to avenge its loss of OT at the hands of the ‘Noles’ on January 18.