Canes Hoops: Miami's strong first half is enough to stop Hokies at home

The Miami Hurricanes were able to say goodbye to a mid-season injury on Tuesday night, recovering two key players and winning the Watsco Center against Virginia Tech Hokies 71-61 after one of their best defensive games of the season.

Chris Lykes (groin) missed his second game in a row on Tuesday after not losing in Carolina on Saturday. However, Kameron McGusty returned from the bench after failing the same back spasm competition, and Keith Stone (knee) faced the Canes for the first time since losing to Duke on January 4.

Virginia Tech’s 61 points are the lowest that a Hurricane opponent has scored in the Atlantic Coast Conference this year, and the least among all opponents since Coppin State scored only 60 points against UM on December 21.

Miami (11-9, 3-7 ACC) only allowed two hokies to score at least 10 points.

The Canes was 49-41% above the Virginia Tech and 40-36% above the 3-point streak. In addition, UM got easy points by shooting the free throw 16 times and shooting 13 times from there.

DJ Vasiljevic had a team high of 18 points for the Canes, although he only shot 2-8 from a distance. Harlond Beverly also added 13 points and Isaiah Wong logged 10.

Rodney Miller continued his breakout phase in the first half of the game on Tuesday with 11 points, which was good for his fourth double-digit performance in five games, but did not reappear in the box in the second half of the game. Miller snatched nine rebounds at play.

For the Hokies, Tyrece Radford had 22 game points before eight rebounds, and Landers Nolley added 14.

Victory keeps the Canes alive in the ACC and ends a series of three losses to the Hokies, who lost three times a season a year ago.

Miami completed a 24-2 run in the first half over a period of 7:50 and achieved a remarkable lead of 22 points in four minutes to halftime. A leap from the middle of Vasiljevic prevailed over the first half and scored the 44:25 win when the teams went into the locker room.

It was the eighth point for the Australian senior in the first 20 minutes, who along with Wong’s own aft and Miller’s 911 gave the much needed pad.

Such a split was an advantage in the second half, when the Hokies were up to four points ahead of Miami in the last minute of the game and left the hurricanes 36:27 behind after the break. UM shot only 40% in the last 20 minutes, compared to 57.1% in the first half. A flagrant VT foul, followed by two Beverly free throws, effectively overruled the game for UM by almost 50 seconds.

Larrañaga and the Hurricanes will surely win another victory in the ACC. Miami is back for a matchup in Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon, less than a month after the Panthers 66-58 were shipped on January 12th.

