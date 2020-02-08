Canes Hoops: Miami struggling with depth issues can’t hang on to the Deep ‘Noles team in the second half

The Miami Hurricanes fought in the first half of the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee on Saturday afternoon, entering the locker room down one possession at half time, led by a pair of tenacious young guys with a range of experience once again largely absent.

But Jim Larrañaga’s team learned once again that basketball is a game of two haves, when the Florida State Seminoles defeated UM 49-34 in the second period to defeat the Canes 99-81.

Miami (11-12, 3-10 ACC) fell below .500 for the first time since the opening night’s defeat at Louisville. Now, only a Syracuse win over Wake Forest on Saturday night can prevent UM from taking last place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The loss is Miami’s fifth straight loss to rival state rivals, having posted a final win in the series on January 7 of the 2017-18 season. In Saturday’s loss, the State of Florida almost doubled their rods in total rebounds (46-24) and made 13 points to 3, while scoring 54 points on the bench.

On the injury front, the good news is that Chris Lykes (groin) and Kameron McGusty (back spasms) have returned to action, albeit off the bench and in limited stretches.

But Rodney Miller (foot) did not travel and was unavailable, leaving the Cannes vulnerable in the post. Prior to last Wednesday’s game, the tall man had proven to be one of the most improved players on the Atlantic Coast Conference, averaging 12.2 points per game since January 15.

If there has been a silver lining that came out of this seemingly endless injury bug, it is the development that Miami freshmen have faced sudden and increased responsibility.

Originally from New Jersey, Isaiah Wong set a career point record after just over two minutes in the second period. He finished with 23, which was also a top and good for his fifth consecutive game with at least 10 points. First-year teammate Harlond Beverly – just a game out of a 20-night career – also shone on Saturday, scoring 14 for his fourth straight game with 10 or more.

The problem UM encountered on Saturday was that it had become difficult to stay while remaining dependent on a pair of recruits. Without Lykes, McGusty or Miller, three of the Canes’ top scorers, the depth of the Seminoles began to run its course in the last 20 minutes. Yes, DJ Vasiljevic added 12 points and Sam Waardenburg tied a season high with 15 points, but Miami was in dire need of its other stars.

The Canes took a 10-2 lead less than three minutes after the point. But just like Wednesday’s loss to NC State, Miami lost its lead for the rest of the semester. On the other hand, UM remained very alive while going towards the locker rooms, with a fall of 50-47 at halftime.

Part of the reason the Hurricanes stayed within three points to the point was their ability to shoot basketball in the first half, making more than 51% of their field placement attempts and ranging from 4 to 10 from a 3-point territory in the opening period.

These numbers dropped to 30.3% and 4-14 in the third of an hour after the break, while FSU continued to put player after player in the box score. Five ‘Noles were double-digit when the final horn sounded, led by M.J. Walker and Patrick Williams, each with 14 points. Devin Vassell, Wyatt Wilkes and Trent Forrest added 13, 11 and 10 points respectively.

In all, an impressive 13 Leonard Hamilton players scored on Saturday, while the majority of their points came from players outside the top five. Such depth is simply almost impossible for a team as small as Miami to follow.

UM hopes to be healthier and return to Coral Gables for a two-game home game, in action next Wednesday against Boston College, and then staying home for a Saturday morning against Wake Forest at the Watsco Center.