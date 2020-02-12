Canes Hoops: Miami embarks on a big first run to return to the winners column against Boston College

The Miami Hurricanes were in desperate need of a night with the (mostly) lineup intact, the momentum before they got too late, and the ability to use that momentum to play a full game until at the finish line.

UM got it Wednesday night in front of their Watsco Center audience, edging the Boston College Eagles 24-2 on a nine-minute streak in the first half en route to an 85-58 victory.

“I’m very proud of our guys,” said coach Jim Larrañaga after the game. “We have to bounce back better and we have to get more assistance and share the ball better. Maybe I could have sent this message to them earlier in the season, and made it work, but it certainly was well executed tonight. We’ve been playing for about 40 minutes all season. “

This victory allows the Hurricanes (12-12, 4-10 ACC) to stay above the last place of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“All four of their guards can score, all four can get in the lane, all four can reach the line,” said Jim Christian, head coach of Boston College.

Lykes and McGusty continued their training integration after returning to action in Saturday’s game at Florida State. Larrañaga’s hope for a healthy training, however, was dashed with the surprise absence of Sam Waardenburg (jaw).

“We had a full team for the first time since Clemson’s game (December 31) yesterday at 2 am. And then at 4 o’clock, we lost Waardenburg, “said Larrañaga, who described Waardenburg’s injury as saying that his” head was back (and) tense “after being struck in the jaw.

This forced Larrañaga to start a group of five guys who had never all participated in a game at the same time.

Isaiah Wong led Miami with a 21-point high, their second consecutive game as the team’s top scorer (20 or more) and their fifth consecutive game with at least 10 points.

“I was impressed with the whole team. Isaiah has just done what he can do. He can really score the ball and he plays very hard in defense, “said Larrañaga.

“My mentality is to just play efficiently, try to make the best games possible for the team and try to get a win,” said Wong.

Isaiah Wong became the Hurricanes’ first recruit since Marcus Barnes in January 2001 with 20-point consecutive games.

Marcus Barnes scored 20 points on January 16, 2001 and 24 points on January 24, 2001.

Isaiah Wong was born on January 28, 2001. https://t.co/tpGprTgnYq

– Josh White (@_JoshRWhite) February 13, 2020

Chris Lykes added 16 points to his first full game after an injury, while Kameron McGusty recorded 12. Rodney Miller also had a seven point rebound with 11 points.

UM shot 58% of field placement attempts, their best ACC game score and best overall performance since Dec. 2 in Illinois, while keeping Boston College just 21% of shots out bow.

Kamari Williams’ 14 points led the Eagles, while Jay Heath and Nik Popovic added 10 each.

Miami took its first lead in the competition after a 3-pointer Wong put UM ahead 17-15 at the 10:24 mark. It was part of a 17-0 run for the Canes that lasted until 5:51 until halftime. After leading by up to 21, Boston College ran a 6-0 streak before the break to reduce the margin to 38-23 in favor of the home team.

McGusty and Wong led the way with nine points each in the first 20 minutes.

The Eagles reduced the deficit further in the second half to as little as 12. With BC in the bonus and going to the full press in the middle of the half, a small amount of tension filled the arena while Miami was forced to make hard passes and shoot free throws late in the game. However, a 4-10 point to 3 point shot after the break increased the Canes by 29 in the last minute, establishing their first win since January 28.

UM remains at home this weekend for a game against Wake Forest, with a starting point scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised from the Watsco Center on Fox Sports Florida.