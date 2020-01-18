Canes Hoops: Miami can't survive overtime at home

The Miami Hurricanes competed against rival Florida State on Saturday, whose injuries, setbacks and frustrations made themselves felt as they shared the floor with the best from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Against Seminoles No. 9, many expected the Canes to be outbid at their home seat in the Watsco Center. Instead, they went from head to toe with the physically imposing visitors, with 40 minutes deciding nothing else than allowing overtime to break a 69:69 stalemate between the teams.

But Miami (10-7, 2-5 ACC) will remember little else, other than the fact that they couldn’t hold onto a lead late in the regulation and then fell in extension 83-79.

“I thought we did everything we could to win the game except win,” said coach Jim Larrañaga. “(We) did a good job, were balanced in the rating … we were damn good at the end of the tight games, we couldn’t close today.”

“We had some sales that resulted in simple baskets, so we didn’t have a chance to defend them. And these sales enabled them to take the lead pretty quickly. We were just over a minute ahead … a couple of chances that would ultimately lead to sales instead of forcing them to foul. “

“We turned the ball over and they got these sales,” said Junior Guard Chris Lykes. “Basketball is a running game. You ran at the right time and we didn’t run. “

“I think it was just an offensive end, we played a little too fast towards the end,” said DJ Vasiljevic.

For the FSU, the second security guard Devin Vassell recorded a team high of 23 points and 11 rebounds. But none of his moments on Saturday was bigger than a 3-pointer that set his team from OT to five in the last minute. UM replied, but never recovered.

The seasoned engine of Lykes, Vasiljevic and junior Kameron McGusty continued to accumulate points, with the trio accounting for almost three-quarters of the Hurricane offenses. Lykes’ 24 points were a game high, while Vasiljevic added 19 points in the 4-6 three-point shootout. McGusty had 15 points and Sam Waardenburg’s 11 rebounds were a game high.

Miami fell despite winning most of the game’s key statistical battles. They left the Seminoles 47-42% behind and 46-36% behind the curve, and surprisingly surpassed the opponents of Tallahassee (41-36).

“I thought (Larrañaga) had an enormous schedule,” said Noles coach Leonard Hamilton. “It was difficult for us to find lanes, the execution of the defense was almost perfect. We kept changing our plans and found it very difficult to get a good look. “

The defeat is UM’s fourth defeat in a row against the “Noles” and their sixth defeat in the last seven matches between the teams.

Neither team fired on all cylinders in the first half, which amounted to a statistical draw in many facets, including both teams that shot 4:11 from a 3-point distance and 50% free-throw line.

Despite the combined lack of insult, the Canes led much of the opening phase and went into the dressing room after a Trent Forrest basket put the FSU to the right when the first half of the buzzer sounded half.

The proximity of the first half was carried over to the second half, in which neither team had a lead of more than six points, until Miami extended its lead to seven in six-minute intervals before the FSU entered the race with 13: 4 in the final went minutes of regulation to force overtime.

The Seminoles would take the lead in OT for the first time after 11:50 a.m. and achieve a dramatic road victory. It was the ninth consecutive win in Florida.

The Canes are now packing their bags for a few critical matchups on Tobacco Road that Duke faces at 9pm. Tuesday at the Cameron Indoor Stadium on ESPN. UM will stay in the research triangle for a week before competing against North Carolina on January 25th.