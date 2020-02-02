Canes Hoops: Miami cannot close at Pitt, falls in the last minutes with a short bench

A tough fight failed for the Miami Hurricanes at the Pittsburgh Panthers on Sunday afternoon, even after soaring in the lead in the middle of the second half. Unfortunately, it would not be enough for UM to push the local team back to the Petersen Events Center, which lost 62-57.

For the third game in a row, Chris Lykes was detained due to a groin injury. Kameron McGusty was also unavailable due to back spasms after playing in Tuesday’s win over Virginia Tech.

The injuries have once again tested Miami’s ability to play with limited depth. But in the second half, they went to a 2-3 zone defense and ended up leading 53-51 with 2 ½ minutes to go. But Xavier Johnson made a 3-pointer for Pitt to give his team a lead they would no longer lose, with DJ Vasiljevic’s unsuccessful prayer from the logo in the seconds of waiting sealing the fate of the Canes.

The defeat leads to a seven-game winning streak the Hurricanes (11-10, 4-7) had over Pitt which UM brought on Sunday. Before this afternoon, Jim Larrañaga’s program had not lost to the Panthers since February 5, 2014.

Miami only shot 38.8% overall and 3-22 in the 3-point attempts. They were rebounded 40-31, including 17-7 on the attacking glass. They also got zero points from their bench on Sunday.

Rodney Miller has continued to show why he is one of the CCA’s most improved players this season, recording a 16-point team high in his fourth double-digit game in the past five games. MU.

Isaiah Wong and Harlond Beverly also continued their valuable contributions, scoring 15 and 11 points respectively. Vasiljevic scored 10 points going 0-4 beyond the arc despite a nine-team rebound.

Sam Waardenburg was the fifth and last Hurricane to score, with five points.

At the Diese Toney, Trey McGowens and Xavier Johnson scored the main points for Pittsburgh, with 17, 15 and 13 respectively. Toney’s 10 rebound record earned him a double-double.

The Panthers took the lead 33-24 at the break, ahead of the Canes 18-11 in the final 11 minutes of the first half. UM was only 37% of the field in the first 20 minutes of the contest and only 2-10 from beyond the arc, leading to the deficit despite winning the 18-14 rebound battle in the first period.

The Canes reversed the game after the break, making a 16-6 streak in the first eight minutes of the second half, taking their first lead since 4-2 in the opening minutes before the Panthers responded with a 8- 2 run their own for the next two minutes.

But the rebound may have taken place in Miami in the last 20 minutes, as an advantage turned into a 26-13 deficit. In a half otherwise controlled by the Canes in many ways, second chance points could have jumped the Panthers on the hump late.

The Canes return home to face the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the Watsco Center, with a tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. UM will try to avenge an 80-63 defeat on January 15 at Raleigh. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network.