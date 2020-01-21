Canes Hoops: Miami blown out again at Cameron Indoor

The # 8 Duke Blue Devils met the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday evening after losing two games in a row. With their fourth win in a row against UM, they left their comfortable limits at the Cameron Indoor Stadium.

This is because the Canes were crushed again by the Blue Devils, 89-59. Miami already lost 33 points on Tuesday, losing an average of 31 points in the last three games in the head-to-head series. It is the second loss Jim Larrañaga has suffered this month from the blue blood of Durham after falling 95-62 at Coral Gables on January 4. The loss is also the third loss in a row and the fifth in six games.

Miami lost 10-8 and 2-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference game, while Duke was 6-1 after losing to Clemson and Louisville.

The Blue Devils surpassed UM by 53.1 to 30% from the field and by 44 to 22.2% from the arc. Such massive statistical pitfalls have failed Canes’ chances in the game, and Miami won 39: 35 against the competition.

Only six canes scored a goal on Tuesday. Chris Lykes only scored nine points on an evening when Miami needed more from the point guard, while Rodney Miller and Kameron McGusty each shared 13 team points. Vasiljevic scored 12 points in 2-6 3-point shooting, while Isaiah Wong and Anthony Walker added eight and four points.

Miller’s career high-nine rebounds almost gave him a double-double, which would have been his first hurricane.

Matthew Hurt led the Blue Devils with 22 points, while Tre Jones and Vernon Carey also made double digits with 16 and 11 points, respectively. Javin DeLaurier had nine rebounds for Duke.

Miami had dropped 29 before it came at half-time and he managed to think about the scope. Shortly before the break, UM was doubled in points 48-24. It was the worst first half for the Canes this season.

Lykes was goalless after the first 20 minutes and left the field with 0-7. As a team, the hurricanes made only one of 10 3-point attempts in the first half.

UM remains in the research triangle for the rest of the week, looking out over the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Dean Smith Center. Saturday. Miami returns home on time for the next game at Watsco Center on January 28 against Virginia Tech.