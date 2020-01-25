Canes Hoops: Canes Lose Lykes, McGusty and the game in North Carolina to finally end in the ACC

Minutes before the Miami Hurricanes were due to start Saturday’s game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Dean Smith Center, fans received some bad news regarding two of UM’s most powerful weapons before UM lost the 94-71 Atlantic Coast Conference ,

With Chris Lykes (groin area) and Kameron McGusty (back pain), Jim Larrañaga had to choose a different line-up for the first time this season, with newcomers Isaiah Wong and Harlond Beverly joining the starting lineup.

The good news is that Miami’s battered line-up in Chapel Hill has been aggressively balanced. Newcomer Wong scored 13 points in his career and Rodney Miller scored at least 10 points in four games for the third time, 13 points on Saturday. Anthony Walker also had a career level of 14 points.

The bad news? Attacking balance simply cannot make up for the lack of two leading scorers, with Miami missing nearly 30 points when Lykes and McGustys average points per game are taken into account. The Canes needed this production in a bad way.

The Canes (10-9, 2-6 ACC) had to save energy with only six scholarship holders available and tried to avoid bad problems. They went into a 2-3 zone at the defensive end of the floor.

On the other hand, the heels were able to shoot 43% out of the 3-point range and rebound Miami 41-21.

UNC also held an advantage second chance points (17-3) and won the sales battle 12-10.

Filippos Gkogkos and Willie Herenton, who declined by up to 34 percent towards the end of the second half, recorded the first minutes of the season for the hurricanes.

Despite playing less than 100% of neck pain after a car accident, Brandon Robinson was instrumental in destroying UM. He achieved a career level of 29 points in 11:16 shooting from the field and in 60% of the shooters. from beyond the arch. The senior guard was supported by teammates Armando Bacot and Garrison Brooks in double digits, with the duo scoring 19 and 14 points, respectively. Bacot’s powerful 12 rebounds also brought the newcomer a double-double.

Carolina took the lead with 51:27, Miller led with eight points ahead of UM and Robinson with 15 points in the locker room for the Tar Heels at home. UNC shot 55% off the field and scored six 3-points in the first 20 minutes.

The tar heels did not slacken in the second half, putting Miami the biggest deficit of the season before the Canes gained a little to reduce the final deficit to a comparatively mild 23 points.

UNC coach Roy Williams also overtook Tar Heel’s former coach, Dean Smith, and with 880 achieved third overall victory among Division 1 coaches.

With the loss, UM falls into last place in the ACC.

Miami will try to get well before facing Virginia Tech again at the Watsco Center on Tuesday. The delivery is scheduled for 8 p.m. in the ACC network.