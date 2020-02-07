Candidates balance competing demands before debate, primarily

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The final piece for the primary in New Hampshire is typically a hectic period for the hope of the White House who would like to leave their mark early in the nomination process. But four days after the next game, the scene in New Hampshire is downright calm.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders made a morning performance on Friday and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren made a spontaneous stop in a cafe to meet the winners of a competition. But otherwise, most of the major candidates were off the rails in New Hampshire.

It is a fitting end to a week in which the effects of the chaotic Iowa caucuses, the height of President Donald Trump’s deposition process, the need to supplement campaign greenhouses, or the demands of national television appearances have distracted candidates from the traditional happy hand in New Hampshire. The pace is going up this weekend, but Ray Buckley, the chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, acknowledged on Friday that the nature of politics has changed because campaigns give priority to TV hits and digital coverage.

“There are many people who make a lot of money from TV ads and a lot of money from other things that convince the campaigns to do everything showy versus good old shoe leather,” he said, adding that he thought candidates and campaigns did a good job when connecting with voters in New Hampshire.

Scott Spradling, the former political director of WMUR-TV, New Hampshire’s main TV station, said campaigns “are more of a controlled exercise where access … is limited.

“This is a much more carefully choreographed primary cycle,” says Spradling, who reported on the 2000, 2004 and 2008 primaries.

The campaign style with a lighter touch comes as the deployment of Tuesday’s primary game has risen. The AP is unable to declare a winner of the Iowa Democratic Caucuses earlier this week because of the tight margin between Sanders and Pete Buttigieg and irregularities in the Caucus process. That means New Hampshire Democrats can offer their first chance to select a clear winner, who could urgently appear in later games that will decide who will face Trump in the fall.

The New Hampshire chief took a back seat to Iowa from the start, partly because Sanders and Warren have long been considered the dominant contenders in New Hampshire, partly because they come from neighboring states. For weeks leading up to the primary, some campaigns here expressed explicit expectations of victory.

“You have two adjacent states with senators in the race, you have a vice president in the race and you have this man who seems to have electrified many listeners,” says Deb Bacon Nelson, who is president of the city of Democrats in Hanover / Lyme and supports Warren. “If any of them say,” I have to win, “I mean, who wants to do that with their campaign? That makes no sense.”

But the calculations of the campaigns can now change.

“I’m counting on New Hampshire. We’re coming back,” former Vice President Joe Biden said at an event on Wednesday after calling the results of Iowa, where he is in fourth place, an “underbelly.” That is despite the long belief in his campaign that Nevada and South Carolina, the states that vote after New Hampshire and are much more diverse, are more important to Biden’s candidacy.

Yet his schedule has been slim. Biden had only held three public events since Iowa and had nothing public planned on Thursday and Friday, instead sending his wife, Jill Biden, and former John Lynch government on his behalf. In addition to debate preparation, he conducted interviews with local media on Friday. When Biden does organize events, he rarely takes questions from the public such as his competitors. Some democratic observers expected US Senator Maggie to support Hassan Biden, but she still has not.

Voters have had an “abundance of riches,” said Judith Kaufman, president of the Democrats in Sullivan County. But she noted as a candidate, Biden has done little in her county.

“He really doesn’t reach that much to voters,” said Kaufman. “He hasn’t done many events.”

While Buttigieg organized seven events the day after Iowa, he held only one in the days after, decamping for New York and New Jersey instead to raise money and appear in a daytime television program. During his only event on Thursday in a room of the American Legion, the campaign was forced to send voters away because the space quickly hit capacity.

Warren, who has the strongest campaign organization here according to most observers, has done three rallies in the south and west of New Hampshire. She has also made smaller stops that were not generally announced, such as at the Bagel Mill in Peterborough, where she answered questions from a small group of voters there. Warren also visited the Great Bay Kids’ Company daycare center in Exeter to show her support for ‘Medicare for All’. She spoke with 4- and 5-year-olds there, children in groups of two to four who played or worked on art projects.

Sanders was the only top candidate who organized an event on Friday during ‘Politics and Eggs’, a breakfast event for business leaders that is common for presidential candidates. Part of his time in New Hampshire has also been spent responding to what happened in Iowa; he declared himself the winner at a press conference on Thursday. He has only held a handful of events while trying to preserve the energy that earned him an overwhelming victory here in 2016.

The candidates most concerned with the traditional New Hampshire style are indeed lower-ranking candidates who have not fought at all in Iowa and will not be in the debate. Deval Patrick, the former governor of Massachusetts, launched a bus tour and Colorado Sen last week. Michael Bennet planned seven events throughout the state on Thursday and Friday.

This dynamic disturbed Bennet when he left a house party in Manchester at the end of last month.

“I’m worried about the transition between these face-to-face conversations and the nationalized social media environment we are in, because they are two different things,” he said.

For New Hampshire voters who are still making a decision, a personal event can make a difference.

Cathy Joaquim, a 63-year-old retired university administration, said on Wednesday during a Sanders event that she had not decided. She saw Warren on Tuesday, Sanders on Wednesday and Biden on Thursday. She hopes to see Buttigieg too, but could not find any events on his website.

“I stuff them all in because I have to make a final decision and I don’t know what to do,” she said.

___

