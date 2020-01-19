Candidates are looking for new voters in caravan sites, rallies

OTTUMWA, Iowa – Bernie Sanders sends organizers to convenience stores across Iowa, staking out drug stores and even nursing homes.

Pete Buttigieg has a more technocratic model. He compiles detailed lists of his supporters’ personal networks, turns them into crowds, and searches hundreds of email addresses and cell phone numbers in hopes of landing them on Caucus Night on February 3rd.

The approaches are as different as the two men themselves, but they are one of the most important tactical elements of a presidential campaign in Iowa: getting people to participate in the caucuses for the first time.

In the fiercely contested democratic presidential election campaign, expanding the electorate is crucial so that the pack of four candidates breaks out in the next two weeks.

And for a good reason. The candidate who has the largest and widest spectrum of first-time participants has very good chances of winning.

“You need to employ new people. There is no rhyme or reason not to do it,” said Paul Tewes, who staged Barack Obama’s surprise win in Iowa in 2008. “I regret those who are not if they do.”

Of course, other campaigns are trying to expand the pool of voters, but it’s Sanders and Buttigieg that are the most committed to attracting most newcomers.

“A key part of our strategy is to engage people who have been excluded from politics,” said Misty Rebik, Sanders Campaign Manager in Iowa. “And we do this by meeting people where they are.”

Sanders volunteers set up a table before a CVS in Cedar Rapids last week and spoke to people when they entered the store. Other volunteers are regulars at the well-known, red-roofed Casey’s convenience stores across Iowa, a daily coffee break for older Iowans who gather to talk politics. Some volunteer campaigners have even recruited some of Casey’s regulars to make phone calls from the tables near the pizza counter.

A Sanders organizer was driven out of half a dozen nursing homes that are typically used as satellite caucus locations after appearing for conversations with residents, Rebik said. “But she came back with a lot of cards,” said Rebik. “That’s all I’m saying.”

When calls to past caucus participants showed signs of ineffectiveness, the Sanders campaign sent volunteers wearing Bernie t-shirts and clipboards to reach out to patrons at farmers’ markets and parades.

It’s not that Sanders, who just barely lost the Caucus to Hillary Clinton in 2016, isn’t familiar with traditional organization with the act of reaching past Caucus participants using the Iowa Democratic Party’s electoral roll.

The fact is that Sanders, who this time has several high-profile opponents who divide traditional caucus voters, cannot only rely on his former supporters, some of whom have decided to support another candidate in 2020.

In addition, his impartial affiliation with the National Democratic Party as a self-identified democratic socialist has affected relationships with many in the party and forced him to seek support outside of traditional bases.

Though Chloe Sokolov has always considered herself a Bernie fan, the 25-year-old bartender is planning to meet for the first time this year in Eatery A, a popular restaurant in Des Moines, also because Sander’s campaign brought together more than 50 service workers to discuss their economic issues challenges.

“It was a really big turnout, maybe 60,” said Sokolov of the mid-December meeting. “I have never married in Iowa, but it is particularly important to me this year.”

It is part of the numbers game that is at the heart of the Caucus competition.

The best example was the 2008 democratic assemblies, in which an estimated 58 percent of those who emerged were first-timers. There was a record 238,000 participants, which Obama, who included a large number of participants in the process, set off for the Democratic nomination and presidency.

It was a tough lesson for Clinton, who downplayed the reliability of the first-time caucus contestants and finished third in Iowa even though she had achieved the trailer recruitment goals.

This year there seems to be a healthy interest among the new participants. This emerges from recent surveys by Des Moines Register / CNN / MediaCom, according to which around 30 percent of participants would do so for the first time.

The fact that the percentage is below the eve of the 2008 caucuses could only mean that the increase in first-time visitors 12 years ago raises the bar for another such influx.

According to the director of the survey, J. Ann Selzer, Buttigieg led the register’s first-time participants in the November survey, although his general support in the January survey declined.

“I don’t understand how logical it is that so many candidates identify Caucus Goers to support them as it would not be,” said Selzer. “But remember that you had such a big upswing in 2008. So you have more people who have ever quarreled than in 2008. ”

When Sander’s efforts, which include tapping in RV parks and Latino neighborhoods, are more labor-intensive, Buttigieg’s contact with new caucus participants uses the Obama model.

Like Buttigieg, Obama was younger, brought a message of unity and generation change, and presented a very different profile than any candidate in the field. Buttieieg has increased the number of his rivals many times over, many of whom were interested in a sense of calm, modesty from the Midwest that he projects.

The campaign took advantage of this curiosity last summer and first gathered phone banks of interested supporters to call people on their social networks to greet them to try it out.

These masses have provided Buttigieg with a solid list of potential supporters to contact and invite to participate. This is the safest way to guarantee caucus support.

The lifelong Democrat Dennis Willhoit from Ottumwa had always voted, but was horrified when his Iowa county, Wappello, adopted Donald Trump. Trump was the first Republican since Dwight Eisenhower to lead the low-income working class peasantry.

Like many who heard Buttigieg in the spring of last year, the 57-year-old musician Buttigieg quickly donated something because he had “the right tone”.

“His city was like my city, a city in the Midwest that is difficult to recover,” said Willhoit, who has now attended three training sessions to lead his caucus for Buttigieg. “So many others seem combative, but not him. That is the voice that can win back the Democrats we have lost. ”

Both Sanders and Buttigieg have had a late round of enthusiasm in the past few months, a key element in luring new people into a process that is often seen as complete. Yet they appeal to a diverse audience of newbies: Sanders tends to appeal to younger voters, while Buttigieg has sparked interest from older voters who are looking to the next generation, and even some Republicans who are dissatisfied with Trump.

Sanders’ audacity towards newcomers and Buttigieg’s meticulousness also reflect the differences among the candidates.

“It’s interesting because it reflects the different nature of the campaigns,” said David Axelrod, who was Obama’s senior campaign and White House advisor. “And the organizational style fits the personality of the campaigns.”

