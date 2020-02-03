Candace Parker says that WNBA stars abroad earn 10-20 times more

While the men of the NBA can win millions per season, the stars of the WNBA earn only a fraction of their salary. According to Fortune, the average salary for women is only somewhere around $ 75,000.

In an interview with “STEVE on Watch” Steve Harvey’s new Facebook Watch series, Candace Parker of Los Angeles Sparks really became her pay days, after the host asked about the “ridiculous” pay gap between men and women and if she felt that progress was being made.

<noscript><iframe class="embed-responsive-item" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSteveHarveytv%2Fvideos%2F1251559658377793%2F&show_text=0&width=560"></noscript>

“It’s funny because everyone would ask me:” What is your off-season job, what is your summer job? ” This is actually my summer job, the WNBA, because I feed my daughter overseas, “she revealed in an exclusive TooFab clip.

“I went to Russia and played for 5 years, I played in China, I played in Turkey and the money there is 10-20 times more than you would earn here,” she claimed. “What is my other job? Actually this is my other job.”

Parker played for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia during her off-season 2010-2015, before playing for the Guangdong Dolphins in China, the Turkish Fenerbahçe Istanbul team and the Xinjiang Tianshan Deers of China. She has been a player on the Sparks since 2008 and had participated twice in the Olympic Games.

Harvey noted that the maximum WNBA salary was around $ 125k and applauded his players because they were such “smart” entrepreneurs and found more money where they could get it.

“These women are business people, they are very smart,” he said, “when the WNBA is not playing, they go abroad, they earn millions. They earn millions, really. They earn real money. They ball!”

Parker then joked that she “was trying to get to the [Harvey] level.”

During the full interview drop on “STEVE on Watch” on Tuesday Parker is also open “about the harsh reality that the WNBA is facing – and where it found its real success.”