Cancer survivor becomes hero at night after photo of Last Chemo session goes viral

On Friday, Katy Helend, who was diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer, closed the last session of her chemotherapy.

Katy Helend shared an image of her last chemotherapy session on Twitter Credit: Twitter

Defeating cancer is perhaps one of the most exhausting and mentally exhausting victories. But the pleasure of survival often surpasses the pain and suffering of chemo. At least, that is how a woman on Twitter who just reported having cancer would make you believe.

Although the site for microblogging is often flooded with funny cat videos and bizarre video challenges, an occasional tweet comes along to restore netizens’ confidence in humanity. Such a photo was made by Katy Helend, who had no idea that her mail would become viral all over the world.

On Friday, Katy, who was diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer, closed the last session of her chemotherapy. She went to Twitter to commemorate her last chemo session and her victory over cancer. The fact that Katy only had 12 followers did not bother her. “I don’t tweet often, I only have 12 followers, but today was my last chemo session and I want to tell everyone (at least 12 people!”, Katy wrote.

I don’t tweet often, I only have 12 followers, but today was my last chemo session and I want to tell everyone (at least 12 people! Pic) pic.twitter.com/jFXyZ1bIpF

– honeybunny (@katyhelend) January 30, 2020

The tweet soon became viral, the photo was loved by almost one million people and shared by more than 90,000 people.

In response to the outpouring of good wishes, Katy told the BBC that it felt like the whole world was giving her a huge hug.

I can’t express how amazing the whole thing has been. Feeling so loved. Let’s talk about cancer, celebrate success and fight together! https://t.co/bthxQpbBvA

– honeybunny (@katyhelend) 1 February 2020

Katy, who only had twelve followers before the tweet, now has more than 31,000 followers on Twitter.

