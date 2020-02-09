Canadians receive the coyotes after winning the extra time

Arizona Coyotes (27-23-7, fifth in the Pacific Division) versus Montreal Canadiens (27-23-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Monday, 7 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM: Montreal receive the Arizona Coyotes after the Canadiens won 2-1 overtime in Toronto.

The Canadians are 13-14-4 on their home ice. Montreal leads the NHL with 34.5 shots per game and an average of 3.0 goals.

The coyotes are from March 14-12. Leaving home. Arizona serves 6.5 minutes per game, least in the NHL. Jakob Chychrun leads the team with an average of 0.6.

At their last meeting on October 30, Montreal won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMER: Phillip Danault leads the Canadiens with an increase of 14 in 57 games this season. Ilya Kovalchuk has scored five goals for Montreal in the last 10 games.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 19 goals and scored 32 points. Christian Dvorak has scored five goals and two assists for Arizona in the last 10 games.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Coyotes: 2-5-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes, while giving up three goals per game with a 0.905 percent saving.

Canadians: 7-3-0, an average of three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes, giving up 2.3 goals per game with a percentage saving of 0.924.

INJURIES: Canadians: Jordan Weal: Day after day (illness).

Coyotes: Darcy Kuemper: Day by day (lower body), Antti Raanta: Day by day (not known), Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Day by day (lower body).

