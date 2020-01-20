Canadians, Islanders, Bruins, Red Wings, More

In today’s NHL rumor summary, there is news from Montreal regarding the team’s plans for Ilya Kovalchuk, the New York Islanders have a surprised goalkeeper in their system and Will David Backes retire instead of accepting his assignment in the AHL? Finally, what will the Detroit Red Wings do at the end of the day?

Re-sign or exchange Ilya Kovalchuk?

Eight points in eight games brought many people to Montreal to discuss what the Canadiens should do with Ilya Kovalchuk. Most insiders believed that when Montreal acquired it, they would get a much-needed temporary score or, if it produced, they could return it to the active deadline.

Asked about the prospect of a new signing by Ilya Kovalchuk in Montreal, agent Pat Brisson told TVA Sports that it was too early to talk about an extension. He admits that Kovalchuk really enjoys this experience, but he wants to think about the playoffs first, then maybe extension conversations may come later.

This is probably a smart game from Kovalchuk which, if it continues to play well, will see its stock around the NHL increase and its value increase. Another agent said that it also indicated that he would test free agency if these things happened. The only reason Kovalchuk could hope for an exchange is that Montreal is not a playoff team and that Kovalchuk is transferred to a competitor. His playoff numbers would then add to his value as a free agent.

None of this likely means he is getting another long-term deal with an NHL club, but it will be signed and at a rate higher than the $ 700,000 he took from Montreal to stay in the NHL.

Related: The Montreal Forum 1908-1996

Any plans for Ilya Sorokin of the Islanders?

Ilya Sorokin is a New York Islanders goaltender hope who has yet to play for the Islanders and has done extremely well in the KHL. Many believe he has not entered New York because he is not a fan of their continued desire to sign other goalkeepers, limiting his chances of joining the team.

Goalkeeper of the Russian national team Maria Sorokina. (Photo credit: Troy Parla)

Speculation has been that the Islanders may try to trade rights before the NHL trade deadline, but the report is apparently news to Sorokin. KHL insider Igor Eronko approached Sorokin about the rumors and Sorokin said he had heard nothing about it. In fact, he was surprised to read that the impression was that he had been a difficult prospect to meet or that he had made business requests.

Sorokin doubts that the two parties are on the same wavelength, but he understands that it will not be bought and will remain the property of the Islanders during the trade deadline.

Related: 3 best trades in Senators’ history

Will David Backes choose to retire?

Fluto Shinzawa of Athletic writes that David Backes can choose not to accept his posting to the AHL and instead choose to opt out of the NHL. Shinzawa reports that Backes has seriously considered retiring from his concussion earlier this season. Perhaps he will think about doing it again.

David Backes, Boston Bruins, December 2, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Shinzawa writes:

The Minnesota native has a wife and two young children, however. He lives in Minnesota during the off-season and owns his seasonal home on the outskirts of Boston. It would be a lot of dough to leave on the table, especially since his next profession will probably not be as lucrative.

source -‘What will David Backes do next? Here are his options ”- Fluto Shinzawa – The Athletic – 20/01/2020

$ 6 million is a lot of money to leave on the table. It makes more sense for Backes to readily accept his assignment to AHL Providence and request an exchange if he feels abused.

Related: NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks, More

Red Wings looking for more choices

Helene St. James of Detroit Free Press writes that Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman wants to add more choice to the eight he already holds in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. It may not be easy given the business assets he has to move are not much appreciated at the moment.

Detroit Red Wings center celebrates Andreas Athanasiou (AP Photo / Paul Sancya)

The fight against pending UFAs such as Mike Green, Trevor Daley and Jimmy Howard will have limited value in the commercial market. Perhaps the most valuable asset, Andreas Athanasiou, could bring something to Yzerman, but even that is debatable. The number of Athansiou is low compared to expectations and St. James considers that it is useless to move it unless the 25-year-old player reinforces the reconstruction.

Rumors say the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Edmonton Oilers are both interested.

Related: Oilers Beating Coyotes: 4 Questions Worth Now