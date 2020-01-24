Canadians ask Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to pay security costs: 'Part of giving up real life is paying your own bills'

Thousands of Canadians have signed a petition demanding that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay their own security costs, amid growing concerns that the country can carry a bill that costs millions of dollars.

Since the couple announced that they would abandon formal royal duties and public money, they have hidden in a $ 20 million private mansion in an isolated cove on Victoria Island in Canada.

When they leave the property they are escorted by several bodyguards, several of whom are British. In recent days, guards have also been filming passing cars, many of them belonging to international media.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has so far failed to say what agreements have been made to cover those costs.

Reports in the UK media say he told the Queen that Canada would pay the bill, but Trudeau told Canadian journalists this week: “I have not spoken directly with His Majesty. Discussions are ongoing and I have no updates at this time. “

September 1/55, 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for military and wounded, injured and sick (WIS), both on duty and veteran. It was created by the Duke of Sussex and aims to use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a broader understanding of all who serve his country.

Invictus Games / Getty Foundation

November 2/55, 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace after the announcement of their engagement.

AFP / Getty

November 3/55, 2017

Meghan Markle shows her engagement ring

AFP through Getty

December 4/55, 2017

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend church service on Christmas Day at St. Mary Magdalene’s Church in King’s Lynn

Getty

January 5/55, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan during a visit to Reprezent 107.3FM in Pop Brixton. The Reprezent training program was established in Peckham in 2008, in response to the alarming increase in crime with razors, to help young people develop and socialize through the radio.

Getty

January 6/55, 2018

Meghan Markle greets supporters when they arrive at Cardiff Castle to spend a day showing the rich culture and heritage of Wales

AFP through Getty

January 7/55, 2018

The couple watching a Jukebox Collective dance performance during their visit to Cardiff Castle

AFP through Getty

February 8/55, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk through the halls of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on their way to a youth reception in Edinburgh. The reception celebrated the achievements of young people, marking the Year of the Scotlands Youth 2018, an initiative that aims to inspire Scotland through its youth: celebrating its achievements, strengthening its voice on social issues and creating new opportunities for shine

AFP

February 9/55, 2018

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London. Under the theme ‘Making a difference together’, the event showed the programs executed or initiated by The Royal Foundation

Getty

March 10/55, 2018

Prince William, Kate, Meghan and Prince Harry attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey

AFP through Getty

March 11/55, 2018

Meghan Markle greets supporters after a visit to one of Belfast’s most historic buildings, The Crown Liquor Saloon, a former Victorian gin palace, now administered by the National Trust. It was the first joint visit of the royal couple to Northern Ireland

AFP through Getty

April 12/55, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet with the participants while attending the UK team tests for the 2018 Invictus Sydney Games at the University of Bath.

AFP through Getty Images

May 13/55, 2018

Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, arriving at the Cliveden House Hotel the night before her wedding with Prince Harry

Getty

May 14/55, 2018

Royal fans sing for television in Windsor the day before the royal wedding

AFP through Getty

May 15/55, 2018

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle in St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, during her wedding.

AFP through Getty

May 16/55, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look at each other in front of the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, during their wedding ceremony.

AFP through Getty

May 17/55, 2018

Prince Harry kisses the Duchess of Sussex, as they pass through the Cambridge gate to the grounds of Windsor Castle at the end of his carriage procession.

AFP through Getty

May 18/55, 2018

Newlyweds royalty leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend a night reception at Frogmore House

AFP through Getty

June 19/55, 2018

Queen Elizabeth II sits and laughs with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge in the city of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire

Getty

June 20/55, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan return in a horse-drawn carriage after attending the Queen’s Birthday Parade, ‘Trooping the Color’ at the Horseguards parade

AFP through Getty

July 21/55, 2018

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge observe the takeoff of the RAF in the The balcony of Buckingham Palace, as members of the Royal Family, attend events to commemorate the centenary of the RAF

Chris Jackson / Getty

July 22/55, 2018

Meghan and Prince Harry kiss after the Polo Sentebale event that took place at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club

Getty

23/55 August 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet the cast and crew of “Hamilton” behind the scenes after the gala presentation in support of Sentebale at the Victoria Palace Theater

Getty

September 24/55, 2018

Meghan meets Matilda Booth, 7, during the annual WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

Getty

October 25/55, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan meet Daphne Dunne, 98, during a meeting at the Sydney Opera House during an official 16-day fall tour that visits cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Getty

October 26/55, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan meet a koala named Ruby and his koala joey named Meghan after the Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the Taronga Zoo in Sydney

AFP through Getty

October 27/55, 2018

Prince Harry watches as his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is hugged by student Luke Vincent from Buninyong Public School after the couple’s arrival at Dubbo Regional Airport in Dubbo.

AFP through Getty

October 28/55, 2018

Harry and his wife Meghan watch aboriginal dances at Victoria Park in Dubbo

AFP through Getty

October 29/55, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet lifeguards in South Melbourne Beach. BeachPatrol is a network of volunteers passionate about keeping Melbourne’s beaches and forests litter-free to reduce the negative impact of garbage on the marine environment and food chain, and provide a safe environment for the public to enjoy their local beach .

Getty

October 30/55, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan join a circle during a “Fluro Friday” session led by OneWave, a local community surfing group that raises awareness about mental health and wellness, at the iconic Sydney Bondi Beach.

AFP

October 31/55, 2018

British royalty took off his shoes and put on tropical garlands in Bondi Beach

AFP through Getty

October 32/55, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan visit an exhibition of Tongan crafts, mats and cover cloths at the Fa’onelua Convention Center in Nuku’alofa, Tonga

Getty

October 33/55, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan putting a wreath at the National War Memorial in Wellington, New Zealand

Getty

October 34/55, 2018

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visit Redwoods Tree Walk in Rotorua

AFP through Getty

November 35/55, 2018

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in a service commemorating the centenary of the First World War armistice at Westminster Abbey

Getty

36/55 February 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visit the Kasbah of the Udayas near the Moroccan capital Rabat

AFP through Getty

March 37/55, 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan speak on stage during the WE Day UK 2019 at the SSE Arena in London

Getty

March 38/55, 2019

Meghan and Prince Harry react when the Canadian High Commissioner presents gifts for babies in the United Kingdom, Janice Charette, in Canada House, during an event to commemorate Commonwealth Day, in central London.

AFP through Getty

May 39/55, 2019

A congratulatory message that surrounded the BT Tower and said “Congratulations Harry and Meghan, it’s a boy!”

AFP through Getty

May 40/55, 2019

Footmen Stephen Kelly and Sarah Thompson set an official notice on an easel at the gates of Buckingham Palace on May 6, announcing the birth of a son to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

AFP through Getty

May 41/55, 2019

Pround parents pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 5:26 on May 6.

Getty

May 42/55, 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan walk away after posing for photographs with their newborn son

AFP through Getty

June 43/55, 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan join the New York Yankees in their clubhouse and receive gifts for Archie before their game against the Boston Red Sox at the London Stadium. The historic two-game series marked the first sport games in Europe and The Invictus Games Foundation was selected as the official charity of Mitel and MLB London Series 2019

Invictus Games / Getty Foundation

July 44/55, 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan meet the cast and crew, including American singer-songwriter Beyonce and her husband, American rapper Jay-Z while attending the European premiere of the movie The Lion King in London.

AFP through Getty

September 45/55, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dance when they arrive to visit the “Justice counter”, an NGO in the Nyanga municipality in Cape Town, as they begin their tour of the region. Your first official family visit in the coastal city.

AFP through Getty

September 46/55, 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan pose with members of the NGO “Waves For Change” in Monwabisi Beach, just outside Cape Town. The NGO “Waves For Change” fuses surfing with child-friendly mental and body therapy to provide mental health services to vulnerable young people living in challenging communities

AFP through Getty

September 47/55, 2019

Royalty come to visit the oldest mosque in Cape Town on Dorp Street in the Bo Kaap district

AFP through Getty

September 48/55, 2019

The Duchess of Sussex visits the Auwal Mosque on Heritage Day with the Duke of Sussex during her royal tour of South Africa. The Auwal Mosque is the first and oldest mosque in South Africa and for the Muslim community, this mosque symbolizes the freedom of former slaves to worship

Getty

September 49/55, 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan support their son Archie when they meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah at the Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town.

AFP through Getty

September 50/55, 2019

The British royal couple was on a 10-day tour of South Africa, their first official visit as a family since their son Archie was born

AFP through Getty

October 51/55, 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan meet Graca Machel, widow of the late Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Duke last met with Mrs. Machel during his visit to South Africa in 2015

Getty

52/55 October 2019

Meghan and Prince Harry attend a round table on gender equality with The Queens Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor Castle

Getty

December 53/55, 2019

Prince Harry holding his son Archie. The photo was used on Instagram to wish his followers a happy new year

SussexRoyal / PA

54/55 January 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave Canada House in London after visiting to show thanks for the warm hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada.

Getty

55/55 January 2020

Headlines, from UK newspapers, that report on the news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to retire as “elder” members of the royal family.

AFP through Getty

The activists behind an online petition asking the royal couple to pay their own costs said they had gathered at least 90,000 signatures. The petition, addressed to Mr. Trudeau, says: “Canadians want the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, all the best in their search for financial independence. That goal is important because Canadian taxpayers shouldn’t have to cover the couple’s bills. “

Aaron Wudrick, federal director of the Canadian Federation of Taxpayers, a campaign group “dedicated to reducing taxes, less waste and responsible government,” he told The Independent that there was no personal animosity directed at the royal couple, living in the City of North Saanich, 20 miles north of Victoria, the largest city on Vancouver Island.

“In the last two weeks I received many phone calls from people who said the couple was welcome here, but didn’t want to pay them,” Wudrick said.

“I think that in recent weeks, that feeling has become clearer. Canada is a welcoming country, but some people excited to be here see them as rich celebrities, rather than official members of the royal family where there is a protocol. “

Meghan Markle’s father accuses his daughter of leaving the royal family for money

He added: “They come here because they want to leave the royal family, but part of that is paying their own bills.”

Only the best news in your inbox

Earlier this month, the Globe and Mail cited security experts who suggested that the annual cost of protecting Harry, Meghan and their eight-month-old son Archie could reach C $ 10 million (£ 5.8 million).

Many residents of Vancouver Island, where the royal couple live, echoed the statement made in Mr. Wudrich’s request, first reported by the New York Post. While we have offered them a warm welcome and even helped them avoid media scrutiny, there is an opinion that Canadians should not pay.

“I think the point is that they are private citizens or members of the royal family,” said Bruce Welsh, 70, a former musician and radio host in Sydney. “If they are private citizens, they should not need security guards. Either way, Canada shouldn’t be paying. “

Mena Brash, a retired political scientist who was drinking coffee at the Café de Georgia on Thursday morning, said Trudeau would have to study what laws existed.

“If there is a current agreement, we will have to pay it. A petition will make no difference,” she said.

Michael Phillips, 73, who moved to Canada from Britain three decades ago, described himself as an arch-realist. He said he thought the media should leave the couple alone, but said Canadians should not bear the cost of that privacy.

“Canadians shouldn’t pay a single penny,” he said. “The royal family should be dissolved and everyone should be allowed to live their own lives.”

.