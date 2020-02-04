Canadian jet forced back to airport after passenger incorrectly claims he has coronavirus

After the plane landed, the 29-year-old man was checked by medical staff who concluded that he did not have the corona virus. He was arrested, charged with mischief and will appear in court on March 9.

Reuters

Last updated: February 4, 2020, 8:52 PM IST

Ottawa: A Canadian man on a flight from Toronto to Jamaica has mistakenly announced passengers that he had the corona virus and forced the plane to return to the airport where it was arrested, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday during a WestJet Airlines flight from Toronto to Montego Bay.

“A man caused a flight failure and said he had been to China and had the corona virus,” said Sarah Patten, a police spokeswoman in the city of Peel, close to the Pearson International Airport in Toronto.

After the plane landed, the 29-year-old man was checked by medical staff who concluded that he did not have the corona virus. He was arrested, charged with mischief and will appear in court on March 9, Patten said by telephone.

Julie-Anne Broderick, a passenger on the plane, said she saw the man take a selfie and announced that he had the virus.

“The flight attendants came and gave him a mask and gloves and told him to go to the back of the plane,” she told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

The captain then told the passengers that he thought the incident was a hoax, but had to return to Toronto, she added.

WestJet was not immediately available for comment.

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China due to a rapidly expanding outbreak that killed 427 people.

. [TagsToTranslate] Canada