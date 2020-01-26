Canada Hospital Says It Has Acknowledged Deadly Virus Case - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

TORONTO (AP) – A Toronto hospital said on Saturday that it had a confirmed case of the deadly virus from China, Canada’s first.

The Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center said it was caring for “a patient who has a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.”

Officials said the man was 50 years old and had recently flown from Wuhan, China to Guangzhou, China, and then to Toronto on January 23.

“He really wasn’t in Toronto for long. He wasn’t well. I think he was at home and the people who live with him are self-isolated,” said Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associated Chief Medical Officer of Ontario.

The outbreak of the new virus originated in China, where 56 people were killed and spread worldwide.

Australia and Malaysia reported their first cases – four each – and Japan the third on Saturday. France confirmed three cases on Friday, the first in Europe, and the United States identified the second, a Chicago woman who had returned from China.

In Canada, the case was confirmed by a test in Toronto, but authorities said the federal government’s separate test for infectious diseases in Winnipeg has not yet been completed. The disease is officially fully confirmed once the test is complete.

Dr. Ontario’s chief medical officer, David Williams, said they were 95% certain that it was the virus.

“This is the first suspected case to be confirmed,” said Williams. “While we believe our tests will produce positive results, there is confirmation in the Winnipeg National Medical Laboratory, and once this is done, there is a fully confirmed case.”

The man is now isolated in a stable condition. He was hospitalized the day after his flight to Toronto.

According to Mayor John Tory, the public health risk is low.

Coronaviruses cause diseases ranging from the common cold to SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome. At the end of 2002, SARS infected people in southern China for the first time and spread to more than two dozen countries. Almost 800 people were killed, including 44 Canadians. Toronto was badly hit by the outbreak. The Chinese government initially tried to cover up the severity of the SARS epidemic, but the cover-up was exposed by a senior doctor.

