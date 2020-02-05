Can you see the lizard camouflaged in this photo that drives Twitter crazy?

Twitter is full of fun activities and challenges. One of those weekly challenges is to identify a lizard that camouflages in other areas.

A PhD student at the University of Arizona places different challenges for her followers every week. Earyn McGee, creator of the # FindThatLizard hashtag, tweets images of lizards hidden in different images and asks her followers to write hashtag #foundthatlizard as soon as they see the reptile.

Her latest quiz went viral on social media when she asked people to look for a Sceloporus graciosus, a “common sagebrush lizard.”

This week you are looking for Sceloporus graciosus, the common wormwood lizard (see last rt for reference) @Yara_Haridy found this person in Dinasaur Ntl Park! You have until 9 p.m. for #FindThatLizard. Post guesses in the comments with #FoundThatLizard. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/DeNixIe4fZ

– Earyn McGee, Lizard lassoer, MSc (@Afro_Herper) January 29, 2020

McGee further wrote that the lizard was found in “Dinosaur National Park” and that people had “up to 9 am” to locate it.

Many accepted the challenge with a brave face and saw the lizard in the background of a desert-like terrain.

The Twitter chain soon became filled with the hashtag “I #foundthatlizard”. Several users wrote what it was the first time they could crack the puzzle.

My second fastest find ever! Good luck with your exams!

– Sandra Gauthier (@SandraRedux) January 30, 2020

I #FoundThatLizard! Ooh, they are a beautiful color! Is that surface rocks or soil crust?

– A. G. Radke (@ StreamLass) January 30, 2020

I #foundthatlizard !!! pic.twitter.com/TgpAsBnNfA

– K. (@Kgecko) January 30, 2020

Ooooh … awkward lizards! But I found it! #FoundThatLizard https://t.co/jQqsZi6UKM

– Bridget Maguire VO (@bridgetfalcon) January 30, 2020

#FoundThatLizard and now my Wednesday evening is complete. Thank you, @Afro_Herper! pic.twitter.com/uD89TmGiOR

– Rita M. Palacios (@ProfRPalacios) January 30, 2020

I #foundthatlizard. I really like this game every time it appears on my timeline

– James McColl (@jbwmccoll) January 30, 2020

#FoundThatLizard And I just noticed that these photos would be incredibly difficult

– Sarah Deters (@Sarahdeters) January 30, 2020

#FoundThatLizard! I love this game – my oasis of calm on Thursday morning! https://t.co/cuxLvQA4c3

– Jeanette Hall (@ JeanetteHall9) January 30, 2020

I did it! #FoundThatLizard !!

– Dr. Echo Rivera is trying to end #DeathByPowerpoint (@echoechoR) January 30, 2020

There were, however, many whose attempts to find the reptile failed.

Try it, try it. I couldn’t find that lizard tonight. # DidNotFindThatLizard # FindThatLizard

– Pamela Mitchell (@ naturesweb1) January 30, 2020

I didn’t do it #FindThatLizard at all. I’m pretty useless in this game, but I still enjoy it immensely. https://t.co/qpkYRuzWPw

– Tracy Craig (@astrolabe_cat) January 30, 2020

Earyn McGee later placed the answer in the same chain.

Hello everyone! Thanks for playing! I hope you #FoundThatLizard PSA: next week there will be no challenge because I am in the middle of my extensive written exams. We will be back next week! pic.twitter.com/iAnJuoHolb

– Earyn McGee, Lizard lassoer, MSc (@Afro_Herper) January 30, 2020

The position has proved to be an interesting challenge for nature lovers and ecologists. McGee said she would not post this week because of her exams, so people would eagerly await her next “reptile quiz.”

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.