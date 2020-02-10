Can you do this? Twitter tries the broom challenge but it has nothing to do with NASA

We have seen a number of social media challenges, for example ice bucket challenge, Kiki Challenge and Momo Challenge. Social media has created a world of its own where such challenges make people take on a task and upload it online as soon as it is ready. One of such recent examples is the new “Broom Challenge”.

Twitterati uploads a photo of a broom that stands upright and calls it the new “Broom Challenge”.

A viral tweet read that the trick was started after National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said the fun challenge will only be possible on Monday due to the attraction of the Earth.

Okay, so NASA said today that it was the only day that a broom can only stand up due to gravity … I didn’t believe it at first, but OMG! pic.twitter.com/M0HCeemyGt

– mk (@mikaiylaaaaa) 10 February 2020

However, NASA has not tweeted anything like that. Many other people tried the challenge after the tweet and stated that they could not believe their eyes.

finally what twitter shit worked !!! pic.twitter.com/6pJHvMrsUd

– sannjavann (@ysannnn_) 11 February 2020

Cap cap cap cap !!! pic.twitter.com/lsfN7BOmLQ

– ⚾️UNDRFTD (@RichieUrkel) 10 February 2020

@papaaJosh This shit is really crazy lmao pic.twitter.com/JPWMY3BHLz

– 11 February (@PrinceNard_) 10 February 2020

Aye brahhh pic.twitter.com/JsgVBbZ2FC

– .3 / 17 (@_AyeeThatsJayyR) 10 February 2020

She just made me crazy on Twitter, this doesn’t work better tomorrow pic.twitter.com/5tfo91BwSE

– THRILLA️ (@YaBoiThrilla) 10 February 2020

Although the standing broom may have attracted a million viewers, it is important to know that there is no mystery science here. Neither gravity nor position of the earth plays a role in raising the position. To be honest, this trick can be done at any time, every day with the perfect balance. The only thing that leaves the broom on its own is a flat surface and a broom that is flat hair.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.