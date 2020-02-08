Can undefeated challenger Reyes beat great UFC light heavyweight champion?

While Jon Jones was at the top of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he saw all sorts of challengers.

Jones, who is number 1 in the men’s rankings, has successfully defended his light heavyweight title ten times since winning it against Maurício Rua in 2011.

And the 32-year-old will again win the title at UFC 247 against Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes on Saturday.

The Mexican-American fighter comes with a 12-0 record that annoys Jones, the overwhelming favorite, who is generally considered one of the greatest of all time.

And Jones, who last lost in 2009 when he was disqualified for illegal down whistles against Matt Hamill, was confident before the fight and promised to “get” Reyes.

“I don’t know what I want to do with him,” he said at the press conference before the fight. “I don’t know if I want to kill him or choke him, but I’ll get him.”

Continue the run

There is a huge gap between their experiences in the UFC.

When Jones won his first title, Reyes still had to fight professionally.

Jones insists, however, that Reyes’ relative lack of experience doesn’t make it more difficult to motivate yourself.

“It’s not difficult to get excited,” he said. “He started this whole thing … talking about my past, and that’s exactly what I needed.

“People think I do badly against tall people, so I’m looking forward to this challenge. He’s undefeated and this guy tickles my pickle and I can’t wait to lay hands on him.”

Jones last defended his crown in July by beating Thiago Santos.

During his time at the top, he was dealing with fighters of different shapes and sizes, each of whom specialized in certain areas.

Jones recognizes Reyes’ “elite-level” athleticism, but said he doesn’t find Reyes much different from his previous opponents.

“He has a lot of strength in his left hand … I’ve met so many people with a much more advanced punch,” he said. “I’ve met so many people with extreme knockout power and I just have to go out, respect him, believe and do what I do.”

The struggle of his life

Reyes is a relative newcomer who started fighting only three years ago.

The 30-year-old’s UFC deficiency is an indication from Jones, who said in the pre-fight press conference, “I don’t know anything about him.”

In this short time he has risen in the ranking and is classified as No. 4 in the light heavyweight division.

In fact, however, it was the fight before his UFC debut when Reyes went public.

His brutal head-kick knockout against Jordan Powell in 2017 went viral on social media – not only because it was devastating but also because it looked like Powell was showing a show boating before Reyes’ shin with his face communicated.

He made his UFC debut three weeks later – against Joachim Christensen in 29 seconds – and has grown stronger ever since.

Reyes wins the round of 16 against ex-middleweight champion Chris Weidman in the first round, which brought Reyes the title against Jones.

And although it’s important to study your opponent, Reyes doesn’t believe Jones’ struggles in the past will have a huge impact on UFC 247.

“You can always learn from your opponents when they fight,” he said.

“But at the end of the day it really doesn’t matter. When we fight, we adapt to each other. What he did in the past, what I did in the past doesn’t matter on the night of the fight.”