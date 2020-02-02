Can Tribal Leader Chhatradhar Mahato’s release help TMC lose ground again for BJP in Jangalmahal?

Kolkata: In an important development that could change the political mood of Jangalmahal in Bengal, Chhatradhar Mahato, a former leader of Maoist-supported People’s Committee Against Police Atrocities (PCAPA), was released on Saturday.

Mahato was arrested on September 26, 2009 by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from the village of Pirka in the Lalgarh district in the Jhargram district on charges of an unsuccessful attempt to save the life of former Prime Minister Buddha Bhattacharjee in the Kantapahari area on November 2 To be continued in 2008.

The then steel minister Ram Vilas Paswan and his colleague Jitin Prasada escaped tightly when a land mine shot at Kantapahari when they returned from a stone-laying event of the JSW group’s Mega Steel Factory promoted by the Sajjan Jindal.

In August 2019, the Calcutta High decided, due to its good behavior in prison, to convert Mahato’s life sentence to 10 years in prison.

He was the face behind the Lalgarh movement that was launched after the police raided several tribal houses and arrested many residents without evidence. Under his leadership, Mahato had turned Lalgarh into a liberated zone until his arrest in 2009.

After his release, the brand leader said to News18: “It is a new life for me and I will continue to work for the tribes in Bengal.”

His wife, Niyati Mahato, thanked the Supreme Court for reducing the sentence and said: “We were hopeful that someday we will get justice. The past 10 years have been difficult for us. ”

While hinting that he would work extensively to fulfill Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee’s dream, Mahato said: “During my prison sentence, I learned through the media that” Didi “(Banerjee) is actually worried about the tribal people. She has done a lot of work for them. ”

Although Mahato was released on Saturday, he only went home to Lalgarh on Sunday where villagers gathered in large numbers to welcome him. There are speculations that he can contest the polls of the 2021 Assembly on a Trinamool Congress ticket to control the recent rise of the BJP in the tribal belt.

With the basis of his followers still intact, experts believe that Mahato can turn the tables in favor of the ruling camp and bring back voters who have switched loyalty to the BJP.

Once a Maoist stronghold, Jangalmahal’s considerable voting bank from the left front has the saffron brigade in recent years ahead of the ruling TMC. This helped the BJP to make history in 2019 by winning all Lok Sabha seats here and increasing the number to 18 of two in 2014.

According to figures from the election committee, the share of the BJP’s vote in the Janglamahal districts has increased to 20% in the parliamentary polls. During the panchayat elections of 2018, the BJP had increased its share of votes by 27 percent in the Jangalmahal districts because the TMC had a huge setback in the Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura districts.

In recent months, however, the TMC has succeeded in reclaiming its lost ground in some of the ‘refugees’ and tribal-dominated areas, while the saffron camp has difficulty in defining its position on the controversial Citizenship Change Act and the proposed implementation of the National Citizen Register in the state.

