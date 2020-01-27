Can the establishment stop Bernie Sanders?

DES MOINES, Iowa – Presidential policy is moving fast. What we’re seeing on the way to a new week of the 2020 campaign:

Days to Iowa Caucuses: 7

Days until general election: 281

THE STORY

After almost a year of basic drama, the Iowa Caucuses are only a week away. Expect a wave of expectations focused on choice. At the same time, dwindling tensions can be felt within the Democratic Party. Those in charge of the establishment are trying to hide their concerns about Bernie Sanders’ strength with polls showing that the self-described democratic socialist is well represented in both Iowa and New Hampshire. Joe Biden appears to be reaffirming his desire to become the establishment’s favorite, but he continues to struggle to create excitement locally. Nobody knows how it will end.

THE BIG QUESTIONS

Can the establishment stop Bernie?

We have seen a ton of established Democrats speak out against Sanders in the past few weeks, but polls suggest that it has done little to stop its rise. The Vermont Senator was at the top of several early state and national primary polls over the weekend. We have all heard from Pete Buttigieg to Rahm Emanuel who raised concerns about Sanders’ ability to defeat President Donald Trump and help vulnerable Democrats this fall, even if passionate progressives are behind him. The Establishment Democrats are preparing for a fight for now. And the ghosts of 2016 are screaming.

Will she find a spark?

Elizabeth Warren’s seemingly stalled campaign raises the serious possibility that the only remaining women running for presidency in 2020 will be excluded from the pre-Tuesday race. It would be silly to write off Warren at this point because she has strong national following and organization in key countries, but it is difficult to ignore her current status in progressive elementary school compared to Sanders. Those looking for another woman to improve have Amy Klobuchar, who appears to be causing a stir, but remains an outsider with little money or organization to keep a campaign going if she exceeds Iowa expectations. If the glass ceiling is to be broken in 2020, things have to change quickly.

What are the expectations?

Winning the presidential primaries has as much to do with expectations as with actual votes. And with new rules that increase the possibility of three different winners this year, the game of expectation becomes more nuanced than ever. Biden, Warren, and Buttigieg made sure that expectations didn’t get too high, and Sanders’ team doesn’t seem to be afraid to predict a final win. The final pre-poll of the Des Moines Register will make a major contribution to determining the final expectations of the political world after its publication.

When will the senators be released?

Trump’s impeachment has already made history. It has also made life difficult for three of the strongest Democratic presidential candidates on their way to Iowa. Buttigieg and Biden essentially had the state to themselves in the past week. When will it end? The Senate process could be over by the end of the week, but that’s long enough to give the non-Senators nearly a week with Iowa Democrats alone – the most important time of the year-round process.

What is Trump’s message?

Perhaps we should be used to inconsistent messages from the Republican President, but we were impressed over the weekend when the Trump campaign attacked Sanders as “godfather” to MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “extreme socialist agenda and socialist vision for America”. This happened after Trump Sanders and his supporters had repeatedly pledged in recent days to side with the Vermont senator in his feud with Warren, pointing out that the Democrats were deliberately violating his impeachment campaign. Of course, few believed Trump’s concerns were sincere, but it’s another reminder that the president’s vaunted political machine hasn’t yet decided what to say to the leading democratic candidates.

The last thought

Democrats insist that they have learned the lessons from primary school in 2016 and will find themselves behind the final candidate. It can’t be that easy. The tensions between Sanders and the democratic establishment are escalating rapidly. At the same time, gender-specific tensions between Warren and Sanders threaten to alienate women voters if the women are pushed out of the race early. There is no doubt that opposition to Trump will heal some wounds, but we are inclined to believe that smart Democrats who tell us that opposition to Trump alone are not enough to unite the party and win in November.

2020 Watch runs every Monday and gives a look at the coming week in the 2020 elections.

