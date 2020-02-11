Can Eriq King really be a candidate to win the Heisman in Miami?

When Miami introduced a new OC, Rhett Lashlee, he wasted no time and started following one of the best QBs in the country. Fast forward to now, and Miami has potentially one of our best QBs in the history of the program. I don’t remember the last time we had someone at the QB position with such explosiveness and still manage to do most of the shots on the field.

At the start of the season, D’Eriq King is already one of the best candidates for the Heisman Prize. He is a pure athlete who is able to excel in a high speed offensive. The addition of King adds proven experience to the room and gives us better ability to play at the QB position when our OL struggles.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQSEHl0xOF4 [/ integrated]

In the video above, he talks about some of the things we can expect from our newly acquired QB! Part of the video, it talks about King’s performance against Texas Tech, so I went ahead and took a look … and I was amazed at its accuracy and ability to become a pocket smuggler.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Um87OpWZ5OE [/ integrated]

With my belief that Miami has the most talented lineup in the Coastal, I believe King will use the talent that surrounds him and will be able to transfer his success to the ACC. I would say he is already a better QB than Bryce Perkins, and we know how much he has worn Virginia in successful seasons.

Since announcing his transfer to Miami, I can proudly say that I have watched a crazy amount of his highlights from his junior year. It is everything we thought Tate Martell would be, but was able to prove what he can do with the ball in his hands.

CANE FANS … IT IS TIME TO ACHIEVE WHAT WE HAVE IN THE QB POSITION FOR THE 2020 SEASON !!!!

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VdvRljRCcXE [/ integrated]

My season forecast for D’Eriq King:

3,600 passing yards, 34 TD touchdowns, 7 int., 580 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns added.

GO CANES!

Comment below on your season forecast for our new QB1