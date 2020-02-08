“Can do” attitude drives middle school students: “He is the only child who has a band every day.”

Click here for updates on this story

WEST BEND, WI (WITI) – It takes a lot of courage to stand in front of a crowd and perform the national anthem. It’s a difficult song – even more so when hundreds of sports fans watch it. But that didn’t seem to bother a West Bend middle school student.

Every musician will tell you that the first chair is where it is. It is an honor for the best player in every section of a band or orchestra. But Mason Braatz is happy to stand. The sixth grader from West Bend plays 15 instruments.

“He is the only child who has a band every day,” said Brandon Yahn.

The snare drum is Mason’s favorite. But he has made a name for himself as a xylophonist.

Mason suffers from cerebral palsy – a neurological disorder that affects his movement and speech. The doctors didn’t think he would go, let alone have the control needed to play an instrument.

“It’s just incredible how accurate he is,” said Yahn.

But Mason is harder than any diagnosis.

“As we know, I have a life. I want to make the best of it, ”said Mason.

It’s a good setting worth getting invited to play the national anthem before West Bend East high school basketball game West Bend West.

Mason has made it – and he will shine wherever he wants to stand.

“When someone calls like The Bucks or a sports team, I pick up the phone and go there,” Mason said.

Mason says he owes part of his musical success to band director Mr. Yahn, who has been practicing with Mason over the summer. Yahn even brought Mason a bigger xylophone. Since Mason struggles with fine motor skills, it is easier for Mason to play the wider bells.

