CAN defends Kwara government despite ban on religious activities in schools

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), section of the state of Kwara, insisted that the state government has not prohibited religious activities in public schools.

The defense was released on Saturday despite the government’s ruling on the activities.

Education and Human Capital Development Commissioner Fatimoh Ahmed released a statement on January 14 that no religious organization is allowed to go to public schools to preach or engage in religious activities during the morning assembly.

The statement added that prayers should be said in silence during the morning assembly in state public schools.

On Saturday, a statement signed by the CAN secretary, Reverend Reuben Ibitoye, and made available to the Nigerian news agency, said: “The attention of the Christian Association of Nigeria, chapter of the Kwara State was drawn to an online publication titled ‘KWARA GOVERNMENT PROHIBITS PREACHING IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS’.

“In response to the alleged government press release of 14/1/2020, banning religious activities in public schools.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria, denies the press release. We dare to say that the press release was never authorized by the Kwara state government in the way it was reported.

“The Kwara state government decided that the status quo should be maintained in all public schools, after the secretary of the education ministry in West Ilorin, the local government instructed the schools to start observe two separate morning meetings and devotions for Christian students. and the other for Muslim students.

“The position of the Kwara State government and stakeholders on the issue of the morning assembly and devotion was as follows: there will not be two devotions on the assembly in public schools.

“The devotion and the assembly will be directed by the director of the school, whether in Christian or Muslim schools, in accordance with the faith of the owner,” said the statement in part.

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has threatened heavy sanctions against school leaders or officials caught in the act of complicity in the investigation.