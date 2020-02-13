Can David Pastrnak score 60 goals this season?

After five games without a goal, David Pastrnak returned to goal form when the Boston Bruins scored points against Montreal.

Playing the Montreal Canadiens has something that seems to get the best out of David Pastrnak. Between his 4-goal night earlier this year and this 3-goal show, the Boston Bruins know they can always rely on him against the Canadiens.

With a hat trick on Wednesday evening, he won the league goal race with Auston Matthews and Alex Ovechkin. sit alone with 41 goals.

He is also the first Boston Bruins player to reach the 40-goal mark since Glen Murray scored 44 goals in the 2002/03 season.

After the milestone of 40 goals is reached, we wonder if he can be the first Boston Bruins player since Phil Esposito in the 1974/75 season (61 goals) to become a member of the exclusive club with 60 or more goals.

Also this season, Phil Esposito was the last Boston Bruins player to record four hat tricks in one season. A feat that David Pastrnak achieved on Wednesday with his second hat-trick against the Canadiens this year!

The consistency with which David Pastrnak delivered the goods this year and the fact that he scored a hat trick every fourteen games suggest that a hat trick is due before the end of the year.

If David Pastrnak speeds up again, there is absolutely no reason not to expect him to score at least fifty goals this year.

A few more penalties are usually imposed this time of year, and since 18 of his goals are scored in Powerplay, chances are there.

Do you want to hear your voice Join the Causeway Crowd team!

Write for us!

At his current goal pace, he tends to miss just under 60 goals, with 57 being his total forecast for the year. We won’t complain when we look at this number, but you are sure Pastrnak would prefer to join Esposito in the 60s club!

Can he reach this sum? It is still a big question. If we had more games with Montreal, I would say that he can absolutely fill his balance sheet, but unfortunately we don’t. The teams tend to block their defensive game a little more when the season peaks. It will certainly be a battle.

However, if we do know anything about David Pastrnak, it should not be underestimated. He was ranked 25th overall in 2014 by the Boston Bruins and is always undervalued by the rest of the league.

Next: Anton Blidh will eventually replace Joakim Nordstrom

It seems only now that they are becoming aware of the fact that the Boston Bruins have the best right winger in the entire NHL and he’s just getting started!