Can Coronavirus, depending on China for raw material, jeopardize the economy of North Korea?

The state has sealed its borders with China and Russia to ward off the impending disease.

Last updated: February 4, 2020, 12:36 PM IST

Seoul: The already thin economic lines of life from North Korea to the outside world are now almost cut because it seals its borders with China and Russia to prevent the spread of the new corona virus.

North Korea is already one of the most closed countries in the world and has stopped airline flights and train services with its neighbors, set up weeks of mandatory quarantines for recently arrived foreigners, suspended international tourism and imposed an almost complete lockdown on cross-border travel.

The shutdowns could harm leader Kim Jong Un’s efforts to deliver on his promise to start the North Korean economy. These efforts have been undermined by a lack of progress in the discussions on denuclearization with the United States, which have taken the lead in imposing international sanctions on North Korea.

“They keep the cargo out and they keep the Chinese out; nobody can go in or out,” said a source with first-hand knowledge about the situation on the border between China and North Korea. Kang Mi-jin, a North Korean defector in Seoul who reports for the Daily NK website, also confirmed that the border seems to be almost completely closed since at least January 30.

“The Ministry of Health forces have ordered all security posts to block smuggling,” she said. “People, cargo, nothing can come in or out.” Allegedly, Pyongyang has asked Beijing not to repatriate North Korean defectors detained in China, according to a South Korean pastor working with refugees.

According to the source, North Koreans who work in restaurants and elsewhere in China and violate United Nations sanctions are at home in their “virtual captivity” under instructions from North Korea authorities.

North Korea is generally adept at implementing public health interventions and has acted “quickly and decisively” to try to prevent the disease from entering the country, but restrictions on sanctions can make it difficult for them to get medical supplies, said Kee Park of Harvard Medical School, which has worked on health care projects in North Korea.

“Their actions, very expensive in terms of income from tourists and trade, as well as administratively for quarantining people, reflect their concerns about the ability of their health system to handle an outbreak,” Park said.

The efforts, which have so far been successful in preventing cases in North Korea, mean that North Korea has broken or drastically reduced the economic ties it relies on.

“There can be a huge impact not only on the market economy of the North, but also on the entire economy of the country,” Kang said. “North Korea promotes localization, but even for products – sweets, crackers or clothing – made in the country, raw materials come from China.”

The magnitude of the economic risk for North Korea largely depends on the duration of the lockdown and how drastic the restrictions are, said Artyom Lukin, a professor at Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok.

“If the blockage continues for several months and longer, it will certainly have a significant negative impact on North Korea,” he said. There are no official figures about the size of the North Korean economy, but the South Korean Bank of Korea estimated that the country’s economy shrank for a second year in a row in 2018, while international trade fell by 48.4 percent .

Since then, China and Russia have been more openly calling for the lifting of sanctions, picking up border trade and there were signs that the economy of North Korea may have recovered relatively.

A recent report from a South Korean trade association showed that China’s share in the total external trade of the north last year rose to 91.8 percent, compared to 17.3 percent in 2001. Thousands of Chinese tourists provided an extra economic lifeline.

The crisis may weaken North Korea’s position in its impasse with the United States on denuclearization talks, and may induce Pyongyang to try to compensate for its greater economic vulnerability by taking provocative measures such as resuming long-range missiles or nuclear testing, Lukin said .

“If the coronavirus situation is not resolved quickly, life in North Korea in 2020 will be much more difficult,” Lukin said.

