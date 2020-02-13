Can Coronavirus be the reason for the delay in the production of Apple iPhone 12?

Apple has stopped sending technicians to China to help with the Engineering Validation Test for iPhone 12.

Image for display

(ANP)

Apple’s flagship phone, the iPhone 12 series, may be delayed if planned production is delayed due to Coronavirus. The production of the next Apple iPhone was expected to start in factories in China in June. It is still unclear what this delay, if it happens, will mean the likely September launch screen for new iPhones. Apple also doesn’t allow engineers to travel to China to help with the Engineering Validation Test for iPhone 12. If the rumor mill is to be accepted, the Apple iPhone 12 line-up will include four models, namely iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro , iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Max. The phones are expected to be available in four sizes, one in the 5.4-inch model and 6.7-inch model, while two models of the phone will be 6.1 inches tall. All of these four devices are likely to be equipped with the latest Apple-designed A14 chip.

It is unclear how this may affect the suppliers in Taiwan who are preparing to produce the cheaper iPhone, reportedly known as iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, and is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

In the last 24 hours, the Hubei District in China has reported 242 deaths in just one day, due to Coronavirus. It also reported 14,840 new patients, by far the largest one-day count since the Coronavirus started spreading last month. Since the end of last month, China has placed no fewer than 56 million people in virtual quarantine in Hubei and its capital, Wuhan. There are also restrictions on movements of millions more in cities far from the epicenter in an unprecedented attempt to control the virus. Worldwide there are more than 135 Coronavirus cases in Japan if we also record those cases on the Diamond Princes cruise ship that is now in quarantine, 47 in Singapore, 28 in South Korea, 33 in Thailand, 13 in the United States of America, 8 in Great Britain, 16 in Germany and 3 in India, to name a few. And these numbers change every day.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.