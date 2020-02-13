Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The study published in the International Journal of Technology Policy and Law aims to answer the question: Can artificial intelligence (AI) replace whistleblowers in the corporate sector?

Kafteranis Dimitrios of the Law Faculty of the University of Luxembourg suggests that the major technological developments in the past few years have changed our business processes significantly, while at the same time creating new ways for insiders to unethical behavior in these companies. Evidence of misconduct can be digitally captured very quickly, and modern communication tools enable such information to be disseminated almost immediately to regulators, the media and the public.

The advent of so-called artificial intelligence and machine learning now also means that the extraction of evidence of wrongdoing could be automated. This could remove the human whistleblower from the equation and allow problems to be identified much more effectively and efficiently, without making a person a target for allegations from people involved in the misconduct. This can apply equally to exposure to management within a company or outside the company if the management or the company itself is involved in the misconduct.

Current research suggests that artificial whistleblowing is not credible, but could be used to help a human whistleblower report offenses at various levels to the appropriate agency.

The study shows that money, revenge and morality motivate whistleblowers to uncover tax fraud

Kafteranis Dimitrios. Can artificial intelligence replace whistleblowers in the corporate sector? International magazine for technology policy and law (2020). DOI: 10.1504 / IJTPL.2019.104948

Can artificial intelligence replace whistleblowers in the corporate sector? (2020 February 13)

