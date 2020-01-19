Campbell County rescue teams clean up two car accidents over the weekend

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: jan 19, 2020 / 3:29 p.m. EST / Updated: jan 19, 2020 / 3:29 p.m. EST

(Photo: courtesy of the Brookvill-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Virginia (WFXR) – Members of the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department rescue teams found themselves cleaning up heavy debris from two separate vehicle accidents over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, Rescue 12 and Chief 12 responded to a single vehicle accident on Grove Road that left the car with moderate damage to the front.

Authorities say the car hit a telephone pole and some mailboxes then continued to travel approximately 100 meters before stopping, leaving behind a long trail of debris.

In addition, on Saturday evening, the ministry published on Facebook that Rescue 12 had repaired an accident involving two vans on Waterlick Road in Garden Park.

The crews redirected traffic on the street and cleaned up the debris from the accident. According to the department, the two trucks suffered moderate to severe frontal damage as a result of the collision.

LATEST STORIES:

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.