Campaigner or commander-in-chief? No difference for Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sending cabinet secretaries across the country to recruit Iowa voters. Use private money to finance an official TV moment. Delivering a State of the Union address that doubled as a campaign before the campaign started. Keeping a rally acquittal victory rally in the White House East Room.

President Donald Trump made it clear this week that he has no objection to using the powers of his office in an election year to try voters. As he emerges from the accusation drama and claims justification, Trump seems all the more encouraged to blur the boundaries between public and private endeavors.

That line of thought was fully visible on Thursday when he used the White House as the backdrop for a scorched victory speech in honor of his acquittal by the Senate following his accusation by the House. Just a few days earlier, Trump gave a speech for a joint conference meeting that could be mistaken for a restrained Trump meeting, complete with partisan incantations of Republicans in the “Four more years!” Room. Similar chants have come from different rooms of the White House, while Trump has organized events that took on astute tones.

Several democratic legislators have expressed their frustration after the state of the Union that Trump has thrown overboard in what would be a constitutionally forbidden opportunity to “provide information about the state of the Union to the Congress.”

“I get it – the presidents are using their last SOTU to make a plea for re-election,” wrote Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., On Twitter. “But that exceeded the limit.”

At some point in his speech, with an Oprah Winfrey level of drama, Trump announced that Philadelphia fourth-class Janiyah Davis would receive a scholarship, which allowed her to bypass her local public school.

Talking directly to the little girl, sitting near Melania Trump’s first lady in the gallery, Trump said that he “was proud to announce tonight that an Opportunity Scholarship has become available that will go to you and soon you go to school of your choice! “

It turned out that the money did not come from a pot of state or federal dollars.

Instead it came from the personal accounts of Education Minister Betsy DeVos. Elizabeth Hill, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Education, told The Associated Press that DeVos, who donates her annual salary to a charity, “would provide the Janiyah scholarship directly” and that the money would go directly to her family’s school.

Hill refused to say how Davis had come to the department’s attention.

Donald Sherman, deputy director of the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics non-profit government watchdog group in Washington, said the scheme “can certainly be unethical” and “minimally unseemly”.

“The president made it sound like this young woman benefited from a government program when she actually benefited from the personal goodwill of Secretary DeVos, who has a political advantage for her boss,” Sherman said.

It was not the only time this week that Trump’s cabinet secretaries made a detour into political efforts.

In the run-up to the kick-off Iowa presidential caucuses on February 3, Trump’s campaign flooded the state with more than 80 surrogates, including a long list of senior officials. Among the participants: DeVos, as well as the secretaries of trade, interior and housing and urban development, and the acting chief of staff of the White House.

The campaign had chartered a 737 to transport the government team to and from Washington.

According to federal law, civilian employees in the executive branch cannot use their titles when performing political work, so announcements about the events referred to cabinet officials without their titles. They are also prohibited from participating in a partisan activity while they are on the clock. The president and vice-president are exempt from the rules.

Next week surrogates of the campaign will be deployed again – this time at polling stations in New Hampshire, who vote on Tuesday.

It is a well-known tactic for presidents – both Republicans and Democrats.

For example, President Barack Obama allowed five members of his cabinet to address the party’s convention in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2012, while seeking re-election. But four years later, when his former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, sought out the White House, Obama decided to ban cabinet members from participating because he wanted to separate his government from the politics of the moment.

Obama was also accused of using other levers from the federal government to strengthen his 2012 re-election opportunities when he took executive action to protect “dreamy” immigrants who came to the country illegally as children. In 2012, Kathleen Sebelius, Obama’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, was also cited for violating federal law prohibiting cabinet members from conducting political round-the-clock calls for re-election of the president and worshiping another democrat’s candidacy during an event that she attended in her official capacity.

Trump, in turn, has repeatedly crossed the line.

The independent bureau of the special council watchdog has repeatedly cited the president’s top advisers for violating the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal workers from performing certain political activities, including “any active role” in a campaign.

In November 2018, the watchdog found six White House officials in violation of tweeting or retweeting the 2016 President America’s Make America Great Again campaign slogan from their official Twitter accounts. The most striking was that the office recommended in June 2019 to dismiss Kelly House Conway, White House.

Trump refused to take action against Conway and suggested that the office tried to take away her right to freedom of expression.

Trump’s policy actions that promote his political goals have also raised eyebrows, although it is a turbid area, and all presidents are promoting causes that are in sync with their political goals.

In the run-up to the 2018 mid-term election, when Trump tried to encourage his basic voters and put an end to republican losses, the president gave terrible warnings from the Oval Office about an “invasion” of migrants and deployed the US military on the southern border. what many saw as a political stunt.

More than a year ago, his government recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the legitimate president of the country and called on socialist leader Nicolás Maduro to resign. Trump invited Guaidó to attend the state of the Union as a special guest and devoted a moment to promising solidarity with the leader.

Susan MacManus, a political scientist at the University of South Florida, saw the cry from Trump to Guaidó as one of the various carefully calibrated moments in the speech aimed at the trial of a specific ballot.

While all presidents scoured the annual address with lines that emphasize groups or individuals that are important to their electoral chances, MacManus said, Trump took it to another level with a speech full of moments focused on different blocks of voters, including African Americans, military families and conservatives.

“This was a classic example of micro-targeting people he thinks he needs,” MacManus said.

___

Follow Madhani and Colvin on Twitter and https://twitter.com/AamerISmad and https://twitter.com/colvinj

___

Follow the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly political podcast ‘Ground Game’.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.