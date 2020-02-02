Campaign-Banned Parvesh Verma refers to Rajiv Gandhi as “Rajiv Feroze Khan”, leads Jai Shri Ram Chants in parliament

New Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma, banned by the election committee to campaign for hatred for the Delhi elections, referred to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in parliament as “Rajiv Feroze Khan” in parliament.

At the beginning of the Budget Session, the debate on the motion of thanks opened at the address of the president, Verma tried to spread the lie that Indira Gandhi was married to a Muslim, and therefore the Gandhi family is Muslim, but hides his religion .

The historical distortion that Indira Gandhi married a Muslim named Feroze Khan, converted to Islam and adopted a Muslim name, but when her father (Jawaharlal Nehru) urged her to change her name to Gandhi, several BJPs often claim members.

To set the record straight: Indira Nehru was married to Feroze Gandhi, who came from a Parsi-Zoroastrian family from Allahabad.

The unlawful assertion of the BJP legislator comes in the midst of the jointly charged BJP campaign for the Delhi elections, in which the party attempted to expand the Hindu Muslim error lines by naming the predominantly Islamic anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh as “pro-Pakistan, anti-India and traitors”.

He promised that the ruling BJP would never reverse the controversial Citizenship Adjustment Act, he said: “This is not the government of Rajiv Feroze Khan. This is the government of Narendra Modi. The implication was perhaps that the Rajiv Gandhi government had enacted a law in 1985 to destroy the SC judgment in the Shah Bano case because he was a Muslim.

Opposition members, including those from the congress, had left Lok Sabha when Verma started speaking. He started his speech by singing “Jai Shri Ram” and said it washes the sins of people.

Verma, who represents West Delhi in parliament, further claimed that the people who organized a sit-in in Shaheen Bagh were not really protesting against CAA, but were talking about the murders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah. “They want Jihad. They want “Jinnah wali Azadi”. They say “Pakistan Zindabad,” he claimed.

In an indirect challenge to the authority of the electoral commission, he further said that he was forbidden to campaign for four days because he said he was against Shaheen Bagh, but those who say they are with Shaheen Bagh are not forbidden in a reference to the Delegate of Delhi CM Manish Sisodia.

The entire speech, which apparently initiated the motion of thanks to the president, revolved around the Delhi elections.

Verma was not allowed to campaign on Thursday after attacking the protests on Shaheen Bagh and said: “Lakh’s people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People from Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They will enter your houses, rap your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi ji and Amit Shah are not coming to save you tomorrow … “

