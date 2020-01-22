Just when we thought it was getting cool between the Sussexes and the royal family, Camilla Parker Bowles shadowed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their move to Canada. The Duchess of Cornwall, who is married to Harry’s father Prince Charles, was asked about the (former?) Duke and Duchess of Sussex if they wanted to leave the royal family at Prospect Hospice Swindon in England on Monday 20th January ,

In a video by ITV’s Chris Ship, Camilla was asked if she would “miss” Harry and Meghan if they moved to North America with their son Archie and finally left the royal family. “Are you going to miss Harry and Meghan?” Asked a reporter Camilla. Your answer? After a short pause and a smile, the Duchess of Cornwall replied: “Hmm. Naturally.”

After the video went viral, many fans gave Camilla props for their shady reaction. “Omg Camilla is my freaking hero Soooo a lot of shadows, but with soooo a lot of Luv she ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ️”, wrote one user. Another added: “Camilla is so great!”

Meghan and Harry announced their decision to move to Canada earlier this month for a less stressful life. In a statement on their Instagram, the Sussexes shocked fans (and Kensington Palace) when they announced that they would step down from their responsibilities as members of the royal family.

“We intend to step down as senior members of the royal family to become financially independent and continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen,” they wrote. “With your encouragement, we have been particularly ready to make this adjustment in recent years.”

Their announcement leads to a drama with other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William, who appeared to be “blind” to the Sussexes’ announcement. (William was apparently more pissed off when the couple announced their decision the day before his wife Kate Middleton’s birthday.) And then there was news that Meghan and Harry had to give up their royal HRH titles because they moved away from Kensington Palace are .

To make a long story short, there were a lot of royal dramas at the start of 2020.