I know there is a lot of controversy about the relationship between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, but can we please take a second and forget about it in the name of fashion? Camila Cabello’s 2020 Grammy’s look deserves all our attention right now and I intend to give him the spotlight he deserves. In 2019, Cabello rocked the red carpet in a tight and sparkling pink dress, so I was excited to see what the singer brought to the 2020 Grammys. And let me just say: Camila Cabello did not disappoint.

The singer strutted over the red carpet in a beautiful, completely black dress and I can’t take my eyes off it (or her !!). Someone call an ambulance please because I think I will soon pass out of all this beauty. The strapless dress made me breathless, but the funny mood and the details adorned with jewels on the top are the cherry on this gift.

Camila Cabello tends to be subtle about accessories, and the 2020 Grammys were no different. Cabello wore plain diamond and silver jewelry and her long, straight hair, completing her already iconic outfit with a touch of glamor. The singer looks like she was straight out of a fairy tale with a dark twist – and I love it.

2019 was the first year that Cabello attended the Grammys as a solo artist (with two nominations, I would add). This year the singer is again nominated for the best pop duo / the best group performance for “Señorita”. Whether Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will continue their relationship after the award season is unclear stunt. Will we ever find out?!) One thing is certain: Camilla Cabello knows how to dress for the red carpet.