Oh my!

Camila Cabello sure know how to turn out a dynamic performance! On Sunday, we were treated to a little song and dance to Grammys – and boy is something special! She slowed things down and ended up going all out for her dad, on a day when it felt like only daughters and father should connect, at least.

Seriously … not just a ton to say about this one beyond WOW. Just sit back and watch him do his thing with the First Man, focusing and singing directly to his father (below):

Camila Cabello sang “First Man” with her dad from the #GRAMMYs stage as she was devastated by emotional pic.twitter.com/Xwwpo4tIrP

– MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

Camila Cabello sang a song for her dad that is a bit different now, isn’t it? T #TwentyFourever #Grammys pic.twitter.com/tUWrxsGBh1

– E! News (@enews) January 27, 2020

Camila Cabello’s “First Person” is very different when your dad dies 💔🥺🥺😔💔💔💔😭😭😭✨ #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/z51osTO7Gi

– Savannah Grimm (@savvygrimm) January 27, 2020

Camila Cabello’s performance of her father-son song, coming soon to #grammys, will blow you away. Encourage any boy to watch it with dry eyes. More meaning is needed after the #Kobe news.

– Chris Erskine (@erskin occasionally) January 27, 2020

. @ Camila_Cabello with #FirstMan’s beautiful, engaging performance on #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/nTGBubNAYm

– KiSS 92.5 (@ KiSS925) January 27, 2020

False. So many emotions today … so many tears. Ugh. Unbelievable !!!

What do I think, Perezcious readers ?? Sound OFF in your comments (below) …

