Shawnmila is A-OK, everyone. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes responded best to Grammy’s 2020 breakup rumors: subtle. The 22-year-old Havana singer and the 21-year-old Canadian crush have sparked rumors on Sunday 26 January after walking the red carpet without each other at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Shawn was the first to arrive and walk alone on the red carpet, while Camila came about half an hour later and brought her father on as a date. (Later more.)

The separate appearances made some fans believe that Camila and Shawn had split up after less than a year of dating. “I don’t normally shit, but why didn’t Camila and Shawn walk on the red carpet together? Did they split up?” One user tweeted.

It turns out the couple is fine. The singer “Never Be the Same” and the pop singer “In My Blood” destroyed the break-up rumors at a Grammys after party, where they held hands and danced the night away. According to a source for E! Messages the two “packed on the PDA” at the bash, where they laughed and held each other.

Many fans said Camila wanted the attention to be on her and her father – not on her and Shawn. The reason? The Grammys were a special night for Camila, who dedicated her performance to her father. The former Fifth Harmony member sang her ballad “First Man”, which she wrote in homage to her father, who was “the first man to really love her”.

The performance started with Camila singing on a first date that her father was worried about when home videos of her and her father played in the background. The song continued as Camila went down a flight of stairs to her father, who was sitting in the front row with tears in his eyes. The performance made the internet cry. Even Gwen Stefani shed several tears.

As for Shawn and Camila, the two are strong. Maybe they weren’t each other’s Grammys, but we are sure they will have many more dates in the future.