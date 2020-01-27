Scroll to view more pictures

Usually Shawnmila closed all awards ceremonies they attended. (Do you remember the 2019 VMAs?) But the lack of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ Grammys 2020 photos bothered fans after walking on the red carpet without each other. The 21-year-old Canadian crush was the first to enter the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, but his girlfriend was not with him. The 22-year-old Havana singer showed up about half an hour after him and some fans are concerned.

In terms of fashion, the “Stitches” singer wore a brown suit, which he finished with a chain and an open button. The “Never Be The Same” song stress, however, all dressed in black. She was wearing a dress with a black lace skirt and a pearl bodice. She complemented her ensemble with smooth bangs and black heels.

After the two entered the red carpet without each other, fans went to Twitter to wonder if the two had split up. “So … Shawn and Camila should split up now, right?” One fan tweeted. Another wrote: “Waiting for Shawn and Camila to split up according to the grammar so their PR is done.” Another user wrote: “I usually don’t do half a shit about them, but why didn’t Camila and Shawn blot carpet together? Did they split up?”

Of course there are some fans who have an explanation for the different appearances of Shawn and Camila. Some argued that the couple would almost never step onto the red carpet together, except for an awards ceremony where both prizes win, as with the 2019 MTV VMAs. Others argued that Camila may have run separately because of her appearance get to the venue faster and prepare.

Both Shawn and Camila were nominated at the 2020 Grammys for the best pop duo / group performance for their song “Señorita” from the deluxe edition of the self-titled album of the 2018 Calvin Klein model, Shawn Mendes. The two lost to Lil Nax X and Billy Cyrus for “Old Town Road”. However, this is not the couple’s first nomination. The singer “Stitches” was nominated in two categories in 2019: “Song of the Year” for his track “In My Blood” and “Best Pop Vocal Album” for Shawn Mendes. On the other hand, his girlfriend was also nominated for two awards in 2019: Best Pop Solo Performance for “Havana” and Best Pop Vocal Album for her self-titled LP Camila. (Entertaining fact: Camila and Shawn competed against each other in 2019, but both lost to Ariana Grandes Sweetener.

Camila and Shawn met in 2014 when he was better known as a Vine star and she was a member of Fifth Harmony. They became close friends after they released their first joint song “I Knew What You Did Last Summer” in 2015, but it wasn’t until four years later, in 2019, that the two began to meet. Since then, the couple have been inseparable and the former member of Fifth Harmony even wrote most of their songs from their 2019 album Romance about their current boyfriend.

“I denied feelings for someone because it was scary, and that’s tea,” she told fans at a Los Angeles concert in November. “I’m afraid to fall in love. I am not a hopeless romantic. “Everything is fun and great.” This shit is scary. “Shameless” is such a good moment for me because I’m not scared right now. I’m not scared anymore. Let’s just get started. I don’t want to be afraid anymore. “

We’re thrilled that Shawn made it out of the friends zone because we love this relationship. Long live, Shawnmila. As for their relationship status, we think Shawnmila is A-OK. (At least we hope.)