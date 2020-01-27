Scroll to view more pictures

And we cry. Camila Cabello’s Grammy’s 2020 performance video was a tribute to a “man she loves” and no, it’s not Shawn Mendes. The 22-year-old Crooner from Havana performed at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, where she performed an emotional rendition of her song “First Man” from her 2019 album Romance.

The ballad that Cabello dedicated to her father made the audience – and Gwen Stefani – cry. Cabello started her own singing performance, while home videos of her and her father ran on a screen next to her. As the song continued, Cabello went down a flight of stairs to her father, who was sitting in the front row and crying when his daughter sang about his love for her. As Cabello StyleCaster explained in November, “First Man” is about Cabello’s first date with ex-boyfriend Matthew Hussey and how she had to overcome her father’s fears before moving on.

“I think fathers see their daughters as their little girls when they were 3 years old,” said Cabello at the time. “It’s also a Mexican thing. Like a Latin thing. For example, when you’re joking like,” I’ll beat him up if he breaks your heart. “

Cabello was nominated for an award at the Grammys 2020: Best Pop Duo / Group Performance for her and Mendes’ song “Señorita” from the deluxe edition of her friend Shawn Mendes’s 2018 album. However, this is not the first time that the former singer has been nominated by Fifth Harmony. Cabello was also nominated for two categories in 2019: Best Pop Solo Performance for their song “Havana” and Best Pop Vocal Album for their debut LP Camila. (Entertaining fact: Cabello and Mendes faced each other on the Best Pop Vocal album, but both lost to Ariana Grandes Sweetener.)

The X-Factor alum joked to Radio.com in January that if they won their first Grammys for “Señorita”, she and Mendes would go on stage in their underwear, like Twenty One Pilots in 2017. “If Shawn and I win the Grammy, we’ll go on stage in our underwear like twenty-one pilots did. That is a promise, ”she said at the time. “I’m just kidding. It’s not. I have to exercise before I do that.”

The track Cabello performed at the 2020 Grammys came from her 2019 album Romance, which she shared with fans in December and dealt mainly with her relationship with Mendes. The two met in 2014 and released a song together a year later, but they didn’t start dating until years after their friendship began.

“I denied feelings for someone because it was scary, and that’s the tea,” she said to Mendes at the time before describing how her feelings inspired her song “Shameless”. “I’m afraid to fall in love. I’m not a hopeless romantic.” Everything is funny and great. “This shit is scary.” Shameless “is such a good moment for me because I’m not afraid right now. I don’t have any Fear more. Let’s just get started. I don’t want to be scared anymore. “

Now BRB as we cry.