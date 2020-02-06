Camie and Seiji join the My Hero One’s Justice 2 roster

The Justice 2 of My Hero One is absolutely packed with hunters when it is launched on March 12. The 3D hunter has a huge number of heroes and villains from the popular manga / anime series. The first game contains more than two dozen playable characters and more are being revealed for the sequel. Two more fighters have joined today: Camie Utsushimi and Seiji Shishikura.

Camie and Seiji join Justice 2 of My Hero One

Both Camie and Seiji are students at the Shiketsu High School. This talented hero school seen as a rival of U.A., the school that calls the protagonist home. This is what you can expect from the two fighters in My Hero One’s Justice 2, per weekly jump:

Camie Utsushimi uses her “Glamor” Quirk with which she can create visual and auditory illusions with the help of a smokey substance. In My Hero One’s Justice 2, Camie Utsushimi uses Glamor to get a sneak attack and hit the opponent from behind. However, because she has no projectiles, she is doing well with mobility.

“Meatball” is Quirk from Seiji Shishikura. The Quirk allows him to manipulate raw meat and turn other people’s bodies into balls of meat. Moreover, he can also loosen his own flesh to use and control it for offensive and defensive purposes. In Justice 2 of My Hero One he is described as a technical character with special controls. In short-range fights, he counts to grab the opponent.

It sounds like Camie is dependent on distraction and physical attacks, while Seiji will be more projectile-based. It is nice to see a lot of variation in these newcomers. Thanks to ryokutya2089 for unearthing the details and to Siliconera for placing the translation.

