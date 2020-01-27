Camidoh signs a 2 year contract with GB Recordz

Singer, songwriter, rapper and producer with fierce talents, Camidoh has entered into a 2-year agreement with GB Recordz.

Founder of GB Recordz, Mr. George Mensah Britton announced the news on his official Facebook page to announce the new development. Speaking with Beeniewords in an exclusive interview, he revealed that the main brain behind signage is to elevate the Camidoh brand in the global marketplace by managing both its music and its lifestyle.

As a label, Camidoh’s attitude towards work, his passion, dedication and drive for music, his personality, his willingness to learn and his control over the English language were some of the main indicators taken into account. account before you start signing the contract with him. According to George Britton, he personally admires him for his thirst for music.

As for GB Recordz, within two years fans, music lovers, critics, entertainment experts and supporters alike should expect Camidoh’s songs and branding to travel beyond the length of the sea. They are ready to conquer Ghana, Africa and the whole world with good music.