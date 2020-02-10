Cameron Boyce is missing in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of Oscars

For some reason it seems that the Academy Awards miss the target – and this year is no different. In addition to regularly monitoring Black actors as nominees in key categories, fans and celebrities also took offense in one particular segment – the “In Memoriam” section.

The In Memoriam segment at the 92nd Oscars, held in Los Angeles last Sunday, paid tribute to Oscar winner Kobe Bryant and others, but social media quickly pointed out that other notable names did not belong in the montage.

Strikingly absent in the annual montage was actor and Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in the Descendants and the television show Jessie. He died last year at the age of 20.

Boyce – whose mother is white and Jewish and whose father is black – identified as ‘Bl-ewish’.

Also missing was Luke Perry, from Beverly Hills, celebrity 90210, who died in early 2019 after a stroke. He was 52. More recently, he played in Riverdale and also Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, one of the films chosen by the night. So the Perry fans were concerned that the late star had been cut out of the segment.

Despite the hiccups, the Oscars made headlines after Janelle Monáe opened the show.

And although Black actors did not reach this year’s nominees (except Harriet star Cynthia Erivo), they did win a prize for Hair Love, written by Matthew A. Cherry and produced by Karen Rupert Toliver, for the TV broadcast Best Animated Short. Congrats!

