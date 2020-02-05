Cambridge University Students’ Union says military personnel can harm mental health at the fair

Military personnel should not be allowed to attend fresher scholarships because their presence could “adversely affect students ‘mental health,” says Cambridge University’s Students’ Union (CUSU).

Stella Swain, welfare and rights officer at CUSU, proposed a motion to prohibit societies from bringing firearms to the stock exchange.

The motion, which was adopted, stated that the presence of firearms and military personnel during the event illustrates “implicit approval of its use, despite the link between military and firearms and violence on an international scale”.

Mrs. Swain added that the stock market should not be seen as a recruitment opportunity for military organizations.

“The presence of firearms and military personnel at (a) the fresher fair is alarming and unpleasant for some students and can adversely affect students’ mental well-being,” the motion continued.

1/10

Young people march from the White House to Capitol Hill while participating in the national school dropout on gun violence.

EPA

2/10

Thousands of local students march across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House to the US Capitol during a nationwide student run-out for arms control.

AFP / Getty

3/10

A student has written the words “don’t shoot” on her hands as she joins other students at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after leaving their school to honor the memories of 17 students and teachers who were murdered.

Getty

4/10

Students participate in a walk at General McLane High School.

AP

5/10

Students from Harvest Collegiate High School stand in Washington Square Park in New York to participate in a national walk to protest rifle violence.

AFP / Getty

6/10

Students gather in front of the White House in Washington after leaving school to protest gun rifle in the biggest demonstration so far of student activism that has emerged in response to the massacre of 17 people at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

AP

7/10

Airport High School Juniors Tony LaFata, 16, left, and Noah Doederlein, 17, stand for a moment of silence during a walk at General McLane High School.

AP

8/10

Young people gather on the West Front of the Capitol to participate in the national school dropout on armed violence in Washington.

EPA

9/10

Students of the Passaic High School have photos of some of the 17 victims who died at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

AP

10/10

Students join forces and participate in a student walk in Lafayette.

AP

However, some people disagree with the attitude of CUSU, including Col. Richard Kemp, former commander of the British forces in Afghanistan, who described the motion as “pathetic.”

“I would suggest that this has nothing to do with the army as such. It’s just another attempt, as we’ve seen in so many of these student movements at different universities, to undermine British society, “Kemp told The Telegraph.

read more

“Without the armed forces, these students would not be able to study, but only because the country is protected and defended by the British army,” he continued.

“Many students from Cambridge University fought and died in the armed forces and for our country.

“Students should have more respect for those who preceded them, who made the ultimate sacrifice to allow them to study in freedom.”

The Independent has contacted CUSU for comment.

.